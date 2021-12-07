12/07/2021 at 20:51 CET

The Manchester City arrived at the last day without pressure or demands, but didn’t have a good night in Leipzig. Those of Guardiola they fell defeated against the German team, which in this way secured the ticket for the Europa League, on a night in which the score was not the worst toll for Pep: Kyle Walker was expelled and will miss the round of 16.

RBL

MCI

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Mukiele (Henrichs, M.79), Klostermann (Siamakan, M.45), Gvardiol, Angeliño; Laimer (Adams, M.63), Kampl; Nkunku, Forsberg (Brobbey, M.79), Szoboszlai; Andre Silva (Ilaix Moriba, M.86).

Manchester City

Steffen; Walker, Stones, Aké (Rúben Dias, M.87), Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gündogan, De Bruyne (Palmer, M.87); Mahrez, Grealish, Foden (Sterling, M.45).

Goals

1-0 M.24 Szoboszlai; 2-0 M.71 Andre Silva; 2-1 M.76 Mahrez.

Referee

Sandro Scharer (Switzerland). TA: Kampl (M.14) / De Bruyne (M.30), Stones (M.80). TR: Walker (M.83).

Stadium

Red Bull Arena. No spectators.

The Germans also deserve a lot of credit, who despite having fired their coach Jesse marsch days ago they showed that their identity seems intact. Based on pressure and verticality, they managed to cause problems for City from the start. Szoboszlai opened the can in a counter launched by Laimer, which Stones failed to shrink.

Despite summoning five youngsters from the subsidiary, Guardiola did not give ownership to any of them to present a more than competitive eleven, with names such as De Bruyne, Grealish, Gündogan or Foden. However, the most prominent name of City in the first half was the goalkeeper. The American Steffen avoided in two large interventions that Forsberg or André Silva widen the margin.

City left timid attempts through Grealish or De Bruyne. Pep gave entrance to Sterling At the resumption, the team seemed to improve but ended up being slow in the final stage. The lack of success ended with Leipzig sentencing another against: Stones erred again, this time at the start, and André Silva ended up shooting Steffen.

In the final minutes cut differences Mahrez, that finished off at the far post a shipment of Zinchenko. The revolutions rose in the final moments, and Walker was expelled for an incomprehensible kick to André Silva. Direct red for the English, who will reach the eighth sanctioned to the regret of Pep, who will have a future warning for his City in this game.