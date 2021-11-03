11/03/2021

On at 23:50 CET

Arnau montserrat

PSG is still a set of stickers. Of individualities. That works for them in most games. It even seemed like today too. But Kimpembe came close to the discount to do justice. Leipzig played a great game and deserved to release their points locker. ‘Les parisiens’ lost the lead in 1990′ and everything will be at stake in Manchester.

RBL

PSG

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Simakan, Orbán (Haidara 46 ‘), Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer (Henrichs 86 ‘), Adams (Dani Olmo 75’), Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg (Szoboszlai 59 ‘); André Silva (Poulsen 59 ‘).

PSG

Donnarumma; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Wijnaldum (Herrera 85 ‘), Danilo, Gueye; Di María (Draxler 85 ‘), Mbappé, Neymar.

Goals

1-0 M.8 Nkunku; 1-1 M.21 Wijnaldum; 1-2 M.39 Marquinhos; 2-2 M.90 Szoboszlai.

Referee

Andreas Ekberg (Sweden) TA: Adams (25 ‘), Simakan (69’), Poulsen (90 ‘) / Danilo (10’), Kimpembe (32 ‘), Nuno Mendes (62’), Neymar (74 ‘), Donnarumma (90 ‘), Herrera (90’).

PSG ended up winning the first half. That was the great news of the game because watching the first 15 minutes of Leipzig was a real bath for the Germans. Already at 20 seconds they warned with a shot from André Silva that, first Donnarumma and later Marquinhos served on the same line. He would not have risen to the scoreboard because the Portuguese was offside.

The gale was constant. Forsberg was selfish in not seeing Angeliño unmarked. His shot was very shy. In minute 8 justice was done. Di María, who came from being the best against Lille, made an improper back pass that André Silva cut, put a measured cross to the head of Nkunku, and The former PSG youth squad finished off like a charm to beat ‘Gigi’. The law of ex.

It could be much worse for those of Pochettino who were overwhelmed. Other recovery of Jesse Marsch’s team, another vertiginous counterattack where Nkunku and Silva combined that was knocked down by Danilo when he was about to make it 2-0. The former Sevilla player took responsibility from eleven meters, but failed. Clear turning point in the match.

The Leipzig bathroom ended up being just a shower and the stickers took over again. They do not care about the choral game, the fluidity as a team. PSG gamble everything on talent and when you accumulate so much it usually comes out expensive. Neymar put a ball that only he sees, Mbappé gave Wijnaldum half a goal who only had to push it to tie.

After the VAR review and the green light to raise the score to the scoreboard, PSG grew and found the comeback even before the break. A corner kick that Marquinhos combed and Wijnaldum finished off again made us forget 20 horrible minutes of ‘les parisiens’ at the Red Bull Arena.

The second half did not lower his guard. The pace was just as high and the chances were happening on both sides. PSG was able to finish the job through Di María and Mbappé but those of Marsch who wanted to scratch the point did not wrinkle. Donnarumma and Marquinhos saved Angeliño’s draw.

Dani Olmo returned, good for Spain in the face of international commitments. So much trying, Leipzig succeeded. Thanks to Kimpembe. His penalty was absurd, climbing onto Nkunku’s shoulders. Without sense. Szoboszlai transformed, this time, the maximum penalty. Fair point distribution.