01/08/2022 at 18:13 CET

Arnau montserrat

The seventh was the charm. The Real Sociedad was reunited with the victory in the league and in its fiefdom. They had not won at the Reale Arena since last October 16 and their fans were asking for joy. Imanol’s team recovered its identity, its game and with it came the victory against a Celta far from its best version and that few options had to scratch something of profit in San Sebastián.

RSO

CEL

Real society

Remiro; Gorosabel (Zaldúa 78 ‘), Elustondo, Le Normand, Aihen; Rafinha (Guridi 78 ‘), Guevara (Zubimendi 88’), Mikel Merino; Januzaj (Lobete 78 ‘), Isak (Portu 39’), Oyarzabal.

Celtic

Hard; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán; Brais Méndez, Denis (Galhardo 81 ‘), Cervi (Nolito 58’); Santi Mina, Iago Aspas.

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic) TA: Portu (43 ‘), Elustondo (64’), Mikel Merino (90 ‘) / Santi Mina (30’), Iago Aspas (71 ‘).

Rafinha made his debut with Real Sociedad and did it in a big way, in the starting eleven of Imanol Alguacil. It was precisely the Brazilian who was in charge of the robbery that originated the first goal of the match. Mikel Merino prolonged with a long pass that uncovered the defense of a Celta who did everything he could do wrong. Oyarzabal was left alone in a heads up with Dituro who stopped the first shot but could not do anything from the ground in the second. Everyone, including Oyarzabal himself, thought it was offside but it was clear on replay that it was not.

Rafinha was about to also generate a second goal before the break with a great feint from the corner and a later center that Elustondo finished off at the hands of a good Dituro. The first part for the ‘txuri-urdin’ was placid, without approaches by the Galician team to Remiro’s goal.

La Real did not stop in the second half and came out determined to finish the job soon. Mikel Merino had it first with a header to the crossbar and later Elustondo managed to beat Dituro but the VAR canceled the goal for offside by the central defender. Rafinha, also with his head, could debut with the elastic ‘txuri-urdin’ but he did not find a goal either.

Celta woke up late and never created enough danger to put Imanol Alguacil’s men on alert. They connected little with an Iago Aspas who fulfilled his 400th match with the light blue shirt but could not complement it with a goal. Eduardo Coudet’s men failed to draw and Real once again added three points. In provisional Champions area.