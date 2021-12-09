12/09/2021

On at 23:28 CET

Arnau montserrat

Mikel Oyarzabal needed an afternoon like today. The Royal Society needed an afternoon like Oyarzabal’s. Combined, it served to seal the classification of the San Sebastián team for the next phase of the Europa League. The captain’s double, who had not scored for five games, served to beat a PSV that dominated more than necessary.

RSO

PSV

Real society

Remiro; Zaldúa, Elustondo, Le Normand, Aihen; Portu (Barrenetxea 70 ‘), Zubimendi (Gorosabel 86’), Zubeldia, Oyarzabal (Jon Pacheco 85 ‘); Isak (Sorloth 82 ‘), Januzaj (Turrientes 70’).

PSV

Drommel; Mwene (Teze 70 ‘), Ramalho, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior (Max 86’); Sangaré, Götze, Gutiérrez; Doan (Madueke 62 ‘(Vertessen 68’)), Gakpo (Carlos Vinicius 62 ‘), Bruma.

Goals

1-0 M.43 Oyarzabal (p.); 2-0 M.62 Oyarzabal; 3-0 M.90 + 3 Sorloth.

Referee

Felix Zwayer (Germany). TA: Zubimendi (45 ‘), Isak (81’) / Sangaré (40 ‘; 2A 74’), Mwene (42 ‘), Boscagli (60’), Carlos Vinicius (81 ‘), Götze (87’), Bruma (90 ‘).

La Real raised a game that we are not used to. He cared little about handing over control of the game to PSV. Without that characteristic courage, Imanol’s men held the tie without excessive haste. Although it did not give them the classification. They were aware that their time would come. It could have been for Isak but the Swede failed one of those plays that usually sends to the bottom of the meshes. A heads up won based on physical power that Drommel brought out with an excellent save.

PSV continued to be the protagonist and Bruma put Reale Arena in their hands. A poor clearance by Zubeldia ended with a threaded shot that spat the crossbar of Remiro’s goal. It was an important enough warning for the Royal to wake up from the lethargy in which she lived.

Elustondo was able to open the can with a header shot that was repelled by Drommel and two minutes later the turning point of the game arrived. Portu’s first foray down the right wing ended with a Januzaj shot that Mwene covered with his hands. The referee who indicated the maximum penalty did not doubt it.

Took responsibility Mikel Oyarzabal that five games later he was savoring what a goal is again. He deceived the PSV goalkeeper and celebrated by showing the shield in front of his own. Psychological blow before the break.

The game script did not move after the holiday and Real had the intention of holding the 1-0 until the end. Keeping back, the Eindhoven continued to dominate but could not find room to do damage.

But the Royal received a gift from heaven. PSV’s lousy ball output led to a loss that Oyarzabal did not forgive. He sent the leather to the squad and put land in between. Pure gold for the ‘txuri-urdin’ who were half an hour away from qualifying. The game became more expensive with Madueke’s injury, which lasted five minutes on the field, and Sangaré’s expulsion, for a double yellow.

La Real closed their classification through the front door with a goal from Sorloth already in injury time. It was the ideal end of the party for those from San Sebastián who will be in the draw next Monday.