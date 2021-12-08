12/08/2021

On at 23:17 CET

Roger Payró

Sevilla’s adventure in the Champions League is over. Julen Lopetegui’s team was not able to beat Salzburg (1-0), who will access the eighth and will inscribe his name in history: is the first Austrian team to reach the final round of the tournament. The Spanish team, whose defeat at the RedBull Arena, was left without the award it was the epilogue of a bad group stage. Disappointing performance for the favorite, who will have to settle for his fetish competition. In spite of everything, in a few centimeters was his destiny. Munir headed the crossbar with 0-0 and Okafor executed the team from Lopetegui..

SALT

SEV

Salzburg

Kohn; Kristensen, Onguéné, Solet, Ulmer; Sucic (Capaldo, 75 ‘), Camara, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adeyemi (Sesko, 66 ‘), Okafor (Adamu, 84’).

Seville

Bond; Montiel (Rekik, 68 ‘), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Agustinsson (Rafa Mir, 53’); Joan Jordán, Fernando, Rakitic (Torres, 68 ‘); Ocampos, Munir, Papu Gómez (Oscar Rodríguez, 68 ‘)

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). Oguéné (37 ‘), Ulmer (69’) / Augustinsson (18 ‘), Jordán (56 and 64’), Ocampos (83 ‘).

Incidents

Red Bull Arena. Behind closed doors.

The Basque coach was surprised by precisely entering the Spanish-Moroccan instead of Rafa Mir. The rest of the eleven, the predictable one. He didn’t have much else. The Champions League started in September having a hard time against Salzburg and ends with the same frustration in December. The cast of Matthias Jaissle played like they’d been at this for a long time. A team that is rejuvenated course yes course was also able to have a greater mettle in a game where the pass was also played. The difference, that the tie was worth them.

Uncomfortable from the start just one shot from Rakitic generated some danger in the vicinity of Kohn. Sterile control of the ball. The game was thick, which was dynamited at the beginning of the recess. The Croatian finished off a cross from Montiel and Munir caught her to crash her against the crossbar.

Details make the difference and Okafor was in charge of reminding Sevilla of it. Just two minutes later, an Austrian recovery ended in a shipment of Adeyemi that the Swiss sent to the network. A lot of passivity in the centrals. The Salzburg star was barely noticeable but one spark was enough to set the game in the form of assistance.

Sevilla needed to win, but it was not even close to drawing. Ocampos and ‘papu’ Gómez, the only ones to try it. For more inri, Jordán saw two yellow cards in eight minutes and with ten the Seville options were reduced to zero. Not a close-up even though there was half an hour left. Ulmer could see the red for a stomp on Óliver although neither referee nor VAR considered it that way. A fair and unmitigated elimination. Sevilla will play the Europa League, whose final this year is at Sánchez-Pizjuán.