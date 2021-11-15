11/15/2021 at 23:07 CET

An insatiable Harry Kane, author of a “poker” of goals, led the win for England, who certified his presence in the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, after winning this Monday by a resounding 0-10 against the weak San Marino.

San Marino

Benedettini; Battistini, Fabbri (Conti, 81 ‘), Rossi; Tomassini (Vitaioli, 46 ‘), Lunadei (Grandoni, 74’), Golinucci, Mularoni, D’Addario (Censoni, 46 ‘); Nanni, Hirsch (Alessandro, 46 ​​’).

England

Ramsdale; Maguire (Chilwell, 46 ‘), Coady, Mings; Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Philips (Gallagher, 46 ‘), Saka; Foden (Abraham, 46 ‘), Kane (James, 63’), Smith Rowe (Stones, 73 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.6 Maguire. 0-2 M.15 Fabbri (pp). 0-3 M.27 Kane. 0-4 M.32 Kane. 0-5 M.39 Kane (pti.). 0-6 M.42 Kane. 0-7 M.58 Smith Rowe. 0-8 M.69 Mings. 0-9 M.78 Abraham. 0-10 M.80 Saka.

Referee

Obrenovic (Slovenia). TA: Tomassini, Rossi (2, 68 ‘), D’Addario, Battistini / Abraham.

Countryside

Olympic. 5,000 viewers.

Result that reflected the sidereal distance that separates the current runner-up in Europe from the modest team from San Marino, which closes the FIFA world rankings at 211.

In fact, barely a quarter of an hour had passed when Gareth Southgate’s men, semifinalists in the last World Cup in Russia, already won 0-2, thanks to the goals of Harry Maguire, who opened the scoring at 6 minutes with an accurate header, and defender Filippo Fabri, who introduced the ball into his own goal after a cross from Bukayo Saka.

Goals that seemed to whet the appetite for Harry Kane, who took over the meeting in the following minutes with a demonstration of efficiency against the opposing goal.

If in the 27th minute the captain of the English team, who on Friday already signed a “triplet” against Albania, did not hesitate to convert a penalty, in the 32nd minute the Tottenham forward did not miss a cross from Emile Smith Rowe, to add his second goal (0-4) on his scoring account.

But Kane was not willing to stop and in the 39th he scored again from eleven meters by transforming a maximum penalty caused by himself with a powerful header that a home defender deflected with his hands.

Three goals that placed Harry Kane just one goal from Gary Lineker as the third top scorer in the history of the English team with a total of 47 goals.

A record that Kane equaled in the absence of three minutes for the end of the first half, after culminating an individual action in the area that the English striker culminated with an accurate shot that meant 0-6 for the English.

With the World Cup qualification already assured, the interest of the party was focused on knowing If Kane could catch up with the legendary Bobby Charlton, second top scorer in the history of the English team with 49 goals, since Wayne Rooney’s 53, despite the weakness of the rival, seemed a chimera.

However, the barely twenty minutes that Southgate kept Harry Kane on the field in the second half, before being replaced by Reece James, prevented the striker from expanding his scoring count.

Quite the opposite of England, who added four more goals in the second forty-five minutes through Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka to certify their presence in the final phase of the World Cup with a resounding 0-10 of Qatar.