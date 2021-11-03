11/03/2021

The Inter solved with a clear victory his uncomfortable visit to Tiraspol. As it already happened in Italy, where the Lombard team won 3-1, the team of Simone inzaghi dominated the match without taking risks and imposed his superiority in the second half with goals from Brozovic, Skriniar and Alexis.

Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo (Radeljic, 62 ‘); Traoré, Kolovos (Bruno, 73 ‘), Castañeda; Jakhshibaev (Julien, 82 ‘).

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij (Ranocchia, 85 ‘), Bastoni; Darmian (Dumfries, 46 ‘), Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Dimarco (Perisic, 64’); Dzeko (Correa, 82 ‘) and Lautaro Martínez (Alexis Sánchez, 81’).

0-1 M. 54 Brozovic. 0-2 M. 66 Skriniar. 0-3 M. 83 Alexis Sánchez. 1-3 M. 92 ‘Traoré.

Felix Zwayer (Germany). TA: Addo (35 ‘), Cristiano (51’), Kolovos (62 ‘) / Darmian (43’), Skriniar (67 ‘).

Match played at the Sheriff Stadium corresponding to matchday 4 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

In this way, the ‘Nerazzurri’ regain control over their future in Europe, which came to paint very black after scoring a point in the first two days. The Italians, second with a point more than the Sheriff, will ensure the classification if they win on the next day at Shakhtar and they will visit the Bernabéu on the last date with options to assault the leadership.

Twelve deadly minutes

The Inter finished the game at the start of the second half. Brozovic He opened the can with a flat, crossed right hand, adjusted to the post. The ‘nerazzurri’ delivered the final blow in a row followed in a corner kick. Athanasiadis stopped a first header from By Vrij and repelled from the ground a second shot of Skriniar. But given the ineffectiveness of the rear, he could do nothing to prevent the Slovenian’s goal.

The second target put an end to any attempt at rebellion. The Sheriff had hinted at her in a shy way, in a meek kick stopped by Handanovic and a deflected shot of Thill, always dangerous from long distance. But with the 0-2, the duel ended. In the final stretch, the newly incorporated Alexis penalized a defensive error to score on his first intervention and Traoré He signed the final 1-3 when the Italian team was already heading for the bus.

It cost more to Inter reflect on the grass its theoretical superiority. A disparity that he was unable to translate on the scoreboard. To the Sheriff It was enough for him to wait in his own field in an orderly manner, denying the access routes to Lautaro and Dzeko but without sinking, to keep his clean sheet. Before a wall, those of Inzaghi They put safe circulation before daring, which resulted in long but sterile possessions.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ altered the general monotony with a dropper. Or from set pieces, or in shots from the front. LautaroWith a subtle and placed strike, he ran into the post at the edge of the break. AND Dzeko, after exquisite oriented control, crashed into the swift exit of Athanasiadis. But how Inzaghi had planned, the Sheriff was unable to disturb Handanovic. And in the second part, the Inter He imposed his law to secure a victory that allows him to regain control over his future in Europe.