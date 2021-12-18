12/18/2021 at 23:32 CET

.

The Spanish futsal team beat Portugal 4-3, in the first of the two friendlies to prepare for the 2022 European Championship, with goals from Sergio Lozano (two), Chinese Y Raul gomez, in a duel of the highest level.

ESP

FOR

Spain

Dídac, Carlos Ortiz, Sergio Lozano, Lin and Esteban -five starting-. Chemi, Catela, Antonio, Adolfo, Cecilio, Chino, Raúl Gómez, Raúl Campos and Boyis also played.

Portugal

Edu, Fabio Cecilio, Erick, Joao Matos and Bruno Coelho. Andre Sousa, Andre Coelho, Nilson, Alfonso, Zicky, Cardinal, Mario Freitas, Tiago Brito, Miguel Castro and Pauleta also played.

Goals

1-0 M.3 Lozano; 1-1 M. 15 Alfonso; 2-1 M. 18 Chinese; 3-1 M.20 Gomez; 3-1 M.22 Brito; 3-3 M. 28 Zicky 4-3 M. 40 Lozano.

Referees

Martínes Flores and Cordero Gallardo (Spain).

The match could not have started better for the Spanish team, who with great intelligence moved the ball and unbalanced thanks to the individual action of Sergio Lozano, who shot the Portuguese goalkeeper with a powerful shot (1-0, min 3).

Good triangulations, intensity when putting pressure on Portugal and constant attempts to find the second they were good feelings before a world champion. Portugal’s goal Edu had to appear on more than one occasion with Esteban Y Adolfo threatening.

The immense quality of the Portuguese was demonstrated in a game of Bruno Coelho that ended in the tying goal: Step, change of pace, move to far post and solo shot from Alfonso (1-1, min. 15).

If the first Spanish goal was aesthetic, the second far surpassed it. Catela stung her and attended Chinese, who sank the net with a beautiful volley that lifted the Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion (2-1, min. 17) and, in the last seconds, a great play from the board put the third of Raul gomez before the break (3-1).

Tiago Brito cut distances around the locker room (3-2, min. 22) and the shock tightened. The comings and goings began to be constant, Boyis Sanchez put to the test Edu under sticks but, again pulling talent, Portugal once again scored a great goal (Zicky, 3-3, min. 28).

Portugal stopped a ten-meter throw with two minutes to go, but Spain, brave in their game, found gold with twenty seconds to go with a goal from Sergio Lozano (4-3) to round off a great friendly match that both teams took very seriously.