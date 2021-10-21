10/21/2021

On at 23:26 CEST

Arnau montserrat

After two draws and an imperial need to win at the bottom, Real Sociedad returns to San Sebastián with a victory that is a gift (0-1). Literal. The blunder by the Sturm Graz goalkeeper led the ‘txuri-urdin’ to score three momentous points. In the absence of aim, good is always any help. They are second in the group.

STU

RSO

Sturm Graz

Siebenhandl; Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wüthrich, Dante; Kuen (Geyrhofer 66 ‘), Stankovic, Prass (Hierländer 38’); Niangbo; Yeboah (Sarkaria 73 ‘), Jantscher.

Real society

Remiro; Gorosabel (Zaldúa 62 ‘), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Zubimendi (Guevara 19 ‘), Mikel Merino; Januzaj (Turrientes 77 ‘), David Silva (Sorloth 62’), Portu; Isak (Lobete 77 ‘).

Referee

Tobias Stieler (Germany). TA: Stankovic (59 ‘, second in 87’) / Gorosabel (24 ‘), Mikel Merino (26’)

Real Sociedad came out with a touch of extra electricity and dominated with clear scoring chances. The Silva-Isak connection led the first half ‘txuri-urdin’ where he lacked success and more regularity in the control of the match. The first for Imanol’s men was cooked by the Swede and the Canary but the auction of the former City The defense of Sturm Graz covered it, without a goalkeeper.

But the Real was diluted with the passage of the minutes and the arrival of two bad news. The first, the scare of Le Normand that collided head to head and was knocked out. Fortunately he was able to follow the French. The one who was not so lucky was Zubimendi, who minutes later, had to ask for the change to enter Guevara.

Medical assistance and changes, the Austrian team also had to change one of their players due to injury, the Real entered the Sturm Graz game of comings and goings that nothing favored them. Of course, the clearest were for those of Imanol. Silva, already in the first half discount, sent over the crossbar a center with the exquisite exterior of Isak.

La Real returned from the holiday with another face. In the form of a gale. They accumulated scoring chances and even Mikel Merino sent the ball to the wood with a header almost from behind. Those of Imanol deserved it and it came as a gift. A harmless shot from Isak was eaten by the Austrian team’s goalkeeper. A ball that blocked with his eyes closed and passed under his legs.

Ugly and not very aesthetic but the goal was transcendental for the aspirations of those from San Sebastián who had to defend the victory for 20 minutes. The Sturm Graz didn’t push too hard to tie it either. Some isolated play taking advantage of his aerial game and little else. In fact the Real returned to send a ball to the post. The Basque team that returns home with three vital points did not suffer.