11/04/2021

On at 23:55 CET

To start winning is always a dish of good taste. Antonio Conte landed a couple of days ago in London and already has the first win in his pocket. What seemed easy, his team made difficult. They sweated ink to close a match that they came to win 3-0. Old ghosts were resurrected but Tottenham, this time yes, knew how to tie three vital points. They follow second to three points of Rennes that did not fail either.

TOT

VIT

Tottenham

Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Skipp (Winks 73 ‘), Hojbjerg (Lo Celso 87’), Reguilón; Lucas (Davinson 73 ‘), Kane, Son (Ndombélé 72’).

Vitesse

Schubert; Doekhi, Rasmussen, Wittek; Dasa, Bero, Bazoer, Tronstad (Oroz 90 ‘); Buitink (Houwen 86 ‘); Gboho (Openda 46 ‘), Frederiksen (Darfalou 74’).

Goals

1-0 M.14 Are; 2-0 M.22 Lucas, 3-0 M.28 Rasmussen; 3-1 M.32 Rasmussen; 3-2 M.39 Bero.

Referee

Marco Di Bello. (Italy). TA: Romero (37, 2A 59 ‘) / Buitink (63’), Doekhi (76 ‘, 2A 80’), Bazoer (80 ‘). TR: Schubert (84 ‘).

The Conte era started with three goals in half an hour. It seemed like another team, with a higher rhythm. It was a later mirage. The first goal under the Italian’s command was scored by Son. Lucas shot first, then Kane but it was the Korean who took the honor of the target. Moura, who had been left with the desire, scored a few minutes later in a heads-up that defined satin.

With the 2-0 and the comfort of the Londoners came the third. An own goal from Rasmussen, very forced by Kane in action. The central defender of the Dutch team was able to remove his thorn early because two minutes later he closed the gap. What looked like a close match went crazy before the break with the second from the Vitesse, by Bero.

To top it off ‘spur’, Romero saw the second yellow half an hour to go and left Conte’s men with one less to avoid seeing how they were tied 3-0 in favor. But that advantage was lost by Vitesse in the final stretch of the game. Doekhi warmed up and saw two yellows within just four minutes of each other.

Worse was the punishment for Schubert, goalkeeper for Thomas Letsch’s team, who saw a direct red for touching it with his hands outside the area to a shot from Emerson. There the game died, there Conte added the first three points.