Seventeen minutes with a clean sheet, with saves from its goalkeeper, the best of the team, and with applause at the Riazor Stadium in each action of the resistance, was the time that Victoria, Preferente, endured against Villarreal, from ‘Champions’, which ended up fulfilling the logic and thrashing (0-8).

Victoria CF

Janus; Reillo, Adrián (Dieguito 80 ‘), Pipo, Mandy (Jorge 73’); Nieto (Padín 56 ‘), Sande, Sergio; Iago (Rial 80 ‘); Mauriz (Patiño 73 ‘), Raña.

Villarreal

Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, De la Fuente (Adriano 80 ‘), Mandi, Estupiñán (Gerard 63’); Rubén Peña (Iosifov 63 ‘), Iborra, Alberto Moreno; Raba (Tasende 64 ‘), Alcácer (Day 46’), Chukwueze.

Goals

0-1 M.17 Moreno; 0-2 M.22 Moreno; 0-3 M.28 Mandi; 0-4 M.47 Alcacer; 0-5 M.50 Chukwueze, 0-6 M.73 Gerard Moreno; 0-7 M.82 Day; 0-8 M.87 Iosifov.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian).

LaLiga Santander’s jump to the sixth category of national football today is enormous and that is why the ‘Zebras’ took the game with the ‘yellow submarine’ to enjoy a historic day, in which the result was the least of it.

The scenario also benefited Unai Emery’s, the Riazor field, a first-class stadium, nothing to do with that of A Grela, where Victoria, on an artificial surface, eliminated Hernani in the previous one for this appointment that It will remain forever in the memory of the modest Galician team, a benchmark for grassroots football, with 78 years of life and a nursery of footballers such as Amancio Amaro or Lucas Pérez.

Villarreal formed with an eleven of guarantees to not give option to the bell. Jano, the goalkeeper who had starred in Victoria’s move to the Cup by stopping a penalty and who works as a coach at the University, was exhibited in the first quarter of an hour. With popcorn he responded to a header from Alcácer and another from Raba, this one to the center of Pervis Estupiñán.

The goalkeeper of the Coruña team with Alberto Moreno could not. The former Liverpool player traced the wall with Paco Alcácer and kicked the ball in front of the goalkeeper to end local resistance in the 17th minute. Five later, he repeated with a tight shot from the front.

Villarreal’s account went to four ahead before the break with a header from Mandi in a corner and another from Alcácer after collecting an error from Pipo.

The break did not appease Emery’s. A post avoided the third of Alberto Moreno and Mandi sent up the rejection with all the goal for him. Chukwueze did not forgive after a feint by Raba and they extended the rent, already in the final stretch, Gerard Moreno on a corner kick, Dia and Iosifov.

The Cup match also coincided with the Moncho Rivera Memorial, a charity meeting promoted by the Hijos de Rivera company and which raised 37,000 euros for the Economic Kitchen of La Coruña.