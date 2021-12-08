12/08/2021

On at 23:16 CET

Arnau montserrat

Chelsea played with fire and burned. It usually happens in the Champions League. Zenit, who did not play anything, seemed that his life was going in the game. The ‘blues’, who had everything to face to seal the leadership, played and will be second in the group. Juventus can thank Ozdoev’s goal in the 95th minute that ruined Werner’s display. They will be in the hype of the second group in the draw for the eighth of the Champions League and could be Real Madrid’s rival.

ZEN

CHE

Zenith

Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy (Krugovoy 66 ‘), Douglas; Neighborhoods; Malcom (Erokhin 79 ‘), Kuzyaev (Ozdoev 79’), Wendel (Mostovoy 51 ‘), Claudinho; Azmoun (Dzyuba 79 ‘).

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 65 ‘), James, Barkley (Ziyech 65’), Saúl (Marcos Alonso 75 ‘); Mason Mount, Werner; Lukaku (Havertz 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.2 Werner, 1-1 M.38 Claudinho, 2-1 M.41 Azmoun; 2-2 M.62 Lukaku; 2-3 M.85 Werner; 3-3 M.90 + 4 Ozdoev.

Referee

Serdar Gozubuyuk. (Netherlands). TA: Lovren (60 ‘) / Hudson-Odoi (37’)

The start of the game had nothing to do with what was seen afterwards. The ‘blues’ seemed to put the first place in the group on track at the minute of the game with Werner’s goal. Came from the corner, combed at the near post and Timo, in the same line pushed her.

Tuchel’s set let go. A reaction from the Russian team was not expected, with nothing at stake for them. But the last leg before the break was disastrous for the Londoners. Claudinho put the tables and Azmoun turned the scoreboard around. A blunder by Barkley in construction was accompanied by a Misunderstanding between Christensen and Sarr and the Iranian forward dribbled brilliantly at Kepa.

Chelsea improved in the second half and began to tread more continuously in the Zenit area. Werner again had to be the author of the play that ended in the tying goal. The German received inside the area, he saw Lukaku who only had to push her and the Belgian did not forgive. A little more than 20 minutes remained to try to regain the leadership of the group.

But what was about to arrive was the third of the Russian team. Kepa’s saving hand avoided him. Azmoun hit a great header but the Spanish goalkeeper reacted even better. Tuchel’s team suffered a lot since the arrival of 2-2 but they had Werner at a supreme level of inspiration.

Timo came to the rescue and scored the third with five minutes remaining. A goal that was worth the leadership of the group. It did not last long. Zenit did not give up and tied the game on the last play of the game. Ozdoev gave Juventus the lead on a silver platter.