12/26/2021 at 18:11 CET

Alberto Teruel

The ‘spurs’ are back. After a start to the season with more shadows than lights, Tottenham have not known defeat in the Premier League since last October 30, during Nuno’s last game on the bench. With the arrival of Conte, the team has managed to reverse these bad dynamics, and the resounding victory against Crystal Palace (3-0) confirms their good form.

TOT

CRY

Tottenham

Lloris; Davinson, Dier, Tanganga; Emerson, Hojbjerg (Ndombélé, 79), Skipp, Reguilón; Moura, Son (Bryan Gil, 76 ‘); Kane (Bergwijn, 64 ‘).

Crystal palace

Butland; Ward, Andersen, Tomkins, Mitchell; Gallagher (Schlupp, 76 ‘), Kouyaté, Hughes; Ayew, Edouard (Mateta, 63 ‘), Zaha.

Goals

1-0 M. 32 Kane; 2-0 M. 34 Moura; 3-0 M. 74 Are.

Referee

Jonathan Moss. TA: Davinson (69 ‘) / Zaha (26’), Tomkins (45 + 2 ‘) / TR: Zaha (37’).

Tottenham released the email after the first half hour of the match. Lucas moura, author of the most dangerous actions of the ‘spurs’, served a ball to the heart of the area that he finished at will Harry kane. The English Ram confirms that it is sweet during Boxing Day, since he registers nine goals in the six games he has played on December 26.

Just a minute after Tottenham’s ’10’ opened the ban, the former Barça player Emerson Royal sent a remote control center at the head of Lucas moura that the São Paulo forward only had to push the net. The Crystal Palace was in the water up to its neck, and Zaha made the situation even worse. In minute 37, the Ivorian striker received his second yellow card after ignoring the dispute for the ball and pushing Davinson Sánchez.

Already in the second part, Lucas moura sent a center back to the heart of the area, this time to Heung-min son, for the South Korean striker to complete the ‘spur’ trident win. The São Paulo forward, a prominent figure throughout the 90 minutes, finished the game with a goal and two assists to his credit.

With this victory, Tottenham prolong their love affair with ‘Boxing Day’, where they remain undefeated since the 2003/2004 season. Antonio Conte’s team rises to fifth position in the table despite having three fewer games, all of them postponed by COVID. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remains in twelfth position.