12/19/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

X. Serrano

The Tottenham and the Liverpool signed a draw this Sunday in London in a fast-paced and crazy match (2-2). The break was reached with a 1-1 draw after Jot will equal the starting point of Kane. Robertson He advanced to the ‘reds’ in 70′, but the immediate draw of Are and the expulsion of the Scottish side by direct red forced the Jurgen Klopp to suffer in the final stretch. A joyous show for the neutral viewer.

TOT

LIV

Tottenham

Lloris; Sánchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Ndombélé (Skipp, 64 ‘), Winks, Sessegnon (Reguilón, 86’); Alli (Lucas Moura, 81 ‘), Son; and Kane.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konaté, Robertson; Morton (Firmino, 60 ‘), Keita, Milner; Salah, Jota (Gomez, 90 + 2 ‘) and Mané (Tsimikas, 81’).

Goals

1-0 M.13 Kane. 1-1 M. 35 Jota. 1-2 M. 70 Robertson. 2-2 M. 74 Son.

Referees

Paul Tierney. TA: Kane (20 ‘), Emerson (28’), Winks (47 ‘), Davies (58’) / Morton (23 ‘), Keita (84’), Konaté (85 ‘) and Tsimikas (90 + 5’ ). TR: Robertson (77 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium corresponding to matchday 18 of the 2021-2022 Premier League.

Despite the absences due to coronavirus, the Liverpool leaped into the London night like a steamroller. Robertson headed near the post a center of Alexander-Arnold, who then tested the reflexes of Hugo lloris with a slap from the front. To the Gallic archer, who managed to catch another attempt to Milner from the balcony of the area, work was piling up.

However the Tottenham he managed to get ahead of the first change in a quick counterattack action. Ndombélé took out square and bevel to draw the perfect pass for the race of Harry kane, who crossed the ball out of reach of Alisson.

Each long ball behind the back ‘red’ was translated into clear occasions of danger, desperate the Liverpool for the stinging races of Kane Y Are. With everything in favor to score, the South Korean failed to finish off an assist from his favorite partner between the three sticks. But he was immediately redeemed with a genius pass to Dele there, whose shot was diverted to a corner by Alisson with the fingertips.

Again, when a team was at its best, the goal of its opponent arrived. In an action born on the left wing of the ‘red’ attack, the most productive thanks to the duo Mané–Robertson In front of a Emerson Royal overflowing, Diogo Jota He set the tables on the scoreboard with a splendid header. The Liverpool He hit the gas again until rest, but Cries denied him the goal by taking a point-blank shot from Alexander-Arnold Y Mané He ran into the crossbar in a poisoned center.

Also the second act was full of strong emotions, a give and take at a thousand revolutions. To the Tottenham it lacked hit in the initial section. Dier planted in the area a Give There with a kilometer pass, but the ’20’ pass for Kane it was short and Alisson He threw himself at the feet of the striker to avoid the goal. A loot that once again escaped Kane when heading a corner kick, free of mark, over the goal. Antonio Conte he put his hands to his face, he couldn’t believe it.

Ambitious, Klopp introduced to Firmino as a fore quarter instead of Morton, young and brave midfielder. Conte, more conservative, reserved the creative Ndombélé to enter the laborious Winks. The ‘reds’ emerged victorious from the exchange of blows. After a good hand of Cries to avoid the auction of Mané, Alexander-Arnold rescued the rejection so that Robertson He headed to goal in position ‘9’.

With 20 minutes to go, the Liverpool He had everything in his favor to win, but not only was he unable to manage his advantage but he could perfectly end up losing. Are tied for an empty goal four minutes later by taking advantage of a blunder by Alisson when trying to cut a pass in depth and in the 77 ‘ Robertson saw the direct red for a kick as hard as it was unnecessary on Emerson in an action in no man’s land.

With one less, the team of Jurgen Klopp suffered to tie the tie. In the added time, Alisson had to intervene to deprive Are of the both of the triumph. In the end, well-deserved distribution of points in a hilarious game for the neutral spectator but that leaves Liverpool three points behind the leader of the Premier league, the Manchester City.