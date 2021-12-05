12/05/2021 at 17:03 CET

Isaac fandos

Tottenham dominated during the first half, although everything could have changed in the second minute of the game, when Pukki forgave Lloris. The French goalkeeper became a giant to destroy the first and best chance of the ‘canaries’ in the meeting.

TOT

NOR

Tottenham

Lloris; Sánchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga (Doherty, 62 ‘), Skipp, Hojberg, Reguilón (Sessegnon, 22’), Lucas Moura (Bergwijn, 80 ‘), Son, Kane.

Norwich

Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Lees Melou (Dowell, 72 ‘), Gilmour (Sorensen, 82’), McLean, Idah (Sargent, 69 ‘), Pukki.

Goals

1-0, M. 10, Lucas Moura. 2-0, M. 67, Davinson Sánchez. 3-0, M. 77, Heung-Min Son.

Referee

Jarred Gillett (Australian). TA: Pukki (14 ‘), Reguilón (16’), Gilmour (34 ‘).

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 62,000 ESP.

The warning served so that the ‘spurs’ woke up and got into the meeting. Skipp shot back with a shot at Krul’s hands, and before ten Lucas Moura opened the scoring. The Brazilian drew a precise wall with Son, after a first great pass, and launched a whiplash that slipped through the squad.

The both lowered the revolutions of the meeting and especially those of Conte, who they stopped besieging the visiting goal. It was not until half an hour that Tottenham put their foot back on the accelerator, starting with a shot from Son that Kane deflected out, in an unbeatable position.

Before the break, Davies with a shot that narrowly missed, and Kane with a Vaseline that grazed the pole, they caressed the second, but they were left without a prize.

In the second half, history repeated itself. Norwich forgave the first, with a Pukki shot that Idah could not direct between sticks. The ‘canaries’ forgave and Tottenham did not. Davinson Sánchez took advantage of a rejection on a corner kick to double the difference.

The party was practically sentenced with the goal of the Colombian central, but the ‘spurs’ did not cease in their efforts to please the fans. A great combinatorial action was picked up by Son inside the area to mark the third with a cross shot.

In the final stage, the visitors were able to mark the one of honor with a shot from McLean that he fired on his own leg, while the locals forgave the room with a high blow from Doherty.