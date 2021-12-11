12/11/2021 at 22:51 CET

X. Serrano

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to the rescue of Milan. After being eliminated from Europe, the ‘rossonero’ team was about to fall in the field of Udinese, who soon went ahead with a goal against Beto and it defended itself with solvency against the ineffectiveness of the Lombard attack. But in added time, in a desperate center, the Swede pulled a scissor shot out of his hat to tie the contest (1-1). Weighed on the leader of the A series the low of struts like Rebic, Leao, Kjaer, Giroud Y Calabria.

UDI

THOUSAND

Udinese

Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Nehuén Pérez; Soppy, Arslan (Jajalo, 70 ‘), Walace, Molina, Udogie (Zeegelaar, 61’), Beto and Deulofeu (Success, 70 ‘).

Milan

Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Bakayoko (Bakayoko, 46 ​​’), Bennacer (Tonali, 46′); Saelemaekers (Castillejo, 69 ‘), Brahim Díaz (Maldini, 81’), Krunic (Junior Messias, 46 ‘); Ibrahimovic.

Goals

1-0 M. 17 Beto. 1-1 M. 90 + 2 Ibrahimovic.

Referee

Francesco Fourneau. TA: Nehuén Pérez (24 ‘), Deulofeu (56’), Zeegelaar (89 ‘). TR: Success (90 + 5’).

Incidents

Match played at the Dacia Arena corresponding to matchday 17 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Despite an initial stretch of relative ‘rossonero’ dominance, the Udinese clearly dominated the first half. On the acting coach’s debut Gabriele cioffi, the ‘Friulani’ came out with the best learned lesson. The plan was to prevent balls from reaching Ibrahimovic and exit fast in transition after robbery. Thus came the 1-0. Arslan anticipated Bakayoko in the center of the field and attended the space for the race of Beto, who scored on an empty goal after his first shot was rejected for Maignan.

The Milan He showed no signs of life after the goal. The team was too stretched, soft in duels, and the Udinese he could run at will. The ex-barcelonista Gerard Duelofeu He shone on a stage with so many spaces, where he was able to show his fast driving starting from the left wing. He was the most destabilizing player in the first half. However the Udinese did not specify his dangerous approaches in auctions.

It was not until minute 40 that the Milan he woke up and was about to equalize the meeting in two sparks. To the first triangulation near the area, Ibrahimovic yielded first to Brahim Diaz, who fired with his left foot close to the stick. Then The O Hernandez he scored a goal that was disallowed for an indisputable offside.

He did not like the game Pioli, which at halftime modified the double pivot with the entry of Tonali Y Kessie, and introduced Junior Messias for the unpublished Krunic. The Brazilian’s imbalance on the right wing generated two quick chances, which neither Ibrahimovic neither Brahim they managed to lead between the three suits. But Udinese adjusted the defense and the push ‘rossonero’ declined. The subsequent involvement of Castillejo Y Maldini it was inconsequential.

The Udinese, a granite and solidarity block, could sentence in an isolated counterattack but Beto crossed his auction in excess. However, the goal would fall from the Lombard side in an isolated action, a center rained within the area that the defense did not know how to clear and that Zlatan he struck out with an acrobatic scissor finish. He saved a point on Milan, although leaving a very poor image.