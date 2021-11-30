11/30/2021 at 21:40 CET

Alavés took an hour to unblock their Copa del Rey match against a stoic Unami, of the Regional Fans, and was Luis Rioja, who, leaving the bench, gave the Basque team the jump of sufficient quality to unbalance the duel in the last thirty minutes (0-3).

Unami

Chema, Cámara (Marcelo, 63 ‘), Adrián (Ousama, 86’), Vicente, Jorge, Rubén, De la Cruz (Terleira, 50 ‘), Quino, Prieto, Chechu (Brañas, 86’) and Koby (Varo, 86 ‘).

Alaves

Sivera, Saúl García, Tachi, Miazga, Javi López, Manu García, Balboa (Rioja, 61 ‘), Iván Martín (Toni Moya, 61’), De la Fuente, Sylla and Guidetti (Mendes, 83 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 65 Guidetti. 0-2 M. 82 Sylla. 0-3 M. 90 Luis Rioja.

Referee

Ortiz Arias. TA: De la Cruz (48 ‘), Cámara (61’), Jorge (63 ‘) and Chechu (72’) / Miguel (18 ‘) and Rioja (95’).

Incidents

La Albuera. 1,800 spectators.

Knowing that his team was going to monopolize possession of the ball, Javi Calleja gave all the stripes of the Alava midfield to Manu García, who, accompanied by Balboa, took command of the game from the first minute.

Manu García very judiciously moved the ball from one side of the field to the other, trying above all to give his team depth on the left wing, where both Javi López struck from the side and Miguel a little further ahead.

The Unami closed in its field trying to minimize the spaces and, saving some imbalances in Guidetti’s and Sylla’s breakthroughs, especially in the first minutes, he knew how to keep his block, well attentive to the line of three centrals in aid.

The logic was that the passing of the minutes would end up adding chances for the Alava team and Manu García shot a post after an action through the center, but from this time until the next clear opportunity for Javi Calleja’s men, twenty minutes passed, in the that Alavés wanted, but could not.

The first half hour of the meeting was overcome when the visitors pressed firmly, taking advantage of the fact that Unami took a break in defense and even advanced their lines trying to surprise with a couple of interned on the right of Koby.

Manu García was the one who came closest to the goal, but goalkeeper Chema won the ovation of the fans with two worthwhile interventions on two separate pitches from the Alavés pivot, who arrived at halftime with little to put in his mouth.

The plan was not giving results to Javi Calleja’s team, who, once the game was over, revitalized the attack by entering Toni Moya and Luis Rioja, who took three minutes to unblock the match with a boarding on the left that ended with a center measured at Guidetti’s feet, who only had to push the ball almost under the crossbar to make it 0-1.

The goal returned the game to what was expected, with Unami increasingly tired and without the confidence of the 0-0 and Alavés comfortable on the icy pitch of La Albuera.

Sylla he sentenced the match by winning the game against the Segovian defense in one against and when the duel slid towards the end Luis Rioja spliced ​​a volley inside the area that meant the 0-3.