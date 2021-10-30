10/30/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

Led again by Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich was consoled by the win conceded days before in the Cup against Borussia Monchengladbach with a new convincing victory in the Bundesliga, in the field of Union Berlin (2-5).

Union Berlin

Luthe; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Haraguchi (Möhwald, 76 ‘), Prömel (Teuchert, 64’); Trimmel (Ryerson, 64 ‘), Khedira, Giesselmann; Becker (Voglsammer, 75 ‘), Awoniyi (Behrens, 64’).

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Stanisic (Pavard, 69 ‘), Süle, Lucas Hernández (Upamecano, 69’), Davies; Kimmich, Tolisso (Sabitzer, 69 ‘); Coman (Gnabry, 80 ‘), Müller, Sané (Musiala, 62’); Lewandowski.

Goals

0-1 M. 15 Lewandowski (p.). 0-2 M. 23 Lewandowski. 0-3 M. 35 Sané. 1-3 M. 43 Giesselmann. 1-4 M. 61 Eat. 2-4 M. 65 Ryerson. 2-5 M. 79 Müller.

Referee

Harm Osmers. TA: Jaeckel (14 ‘) / Süle (30’).

Stadium

Stadion An der Alten Försterei. 22,000 viewers.

Triumph dispels ghosts and consolidates the strength of the ensemble of Julian Nagelsmann, Barcelona’s rival in the Champions League, in the German competition.

In twenty minutes the Polish striker had already on track to win at the Berlin Olympics. He opened the scoring at a quarter of an hour by converting a penalty and, five later, he scored the second after receiving a ball from Thomas muller. Leroy Sane, after half an hour, seemed to sentence the shock by beating again Andreas Luthe, after another Muller center.

Even so, Bayern did not reach tranquility when they reached the break. Two minutes before intermission, Union Berlin shortened the gap thanks to Niko Giesselmann, who took advantage of a pass from the Japanese Genki Haraguchi. The Bavarian scare was greater because the Union got to score again, in the last action of the first half, but the goal was canceled.

Bayern breathed at the time of the match with the French Kingsley’s target Eat, although the team of the Swiss Uli Fischer He responded again thanks to Julian Ryerson for taking advantage of Kevin Behrens’ service.

It was thomas Muller, in 79, the one who rounded off Bayern’s win by defining a ball from Dayot Upamecano.

The third victory in a row keeps the team Nagelsmann as the leader of the competition on matchday 10, one point behind Borussia Dortmund, who did not fail against Cologne (2-0).