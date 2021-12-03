12/02/2021 at 21:50 CET

Valencia ended this Thursday with the dream that Utrillas had lived since the draw for the first round of the Copa del Rey was known and made the difference between a LaLiga Santander team and a regional category team (0-3) come true.

The team from the small town of Teruel, to whom the federative hype lottery rewarded with one of the jackpots, returned to harsh reality.

The inhabitants of this small town of 3,000 inhabitants were clear that falling was the logical thing to do, although illusion has no borders and dreaming does not cost money, that is why they enjoyed the whole game cheering for their team, which made the cut despite the great difference between a professional team and an amateur team, and they experienced an event that they do not know if it will be repeated.

Valencia did not want to be portrayed in a confrontation in which they had the obligation to win and was a superior team from the beginning so as not to leave room for the slightest surprise.

As expected, the Levantine team took control of the ball from the kickoff and during the first 25 minutes they moved the ball but without finding gaps in the positioning of their rival, who did not suffer excessively in defense although Nor was he able to reach the goal of Jaume Doménech since when he recovered the ball he tried to go quickly to the counter and rushed losing the ball.

Valencia were in no hurry and it was going well for Utrillas that nothing happened on the pitch with their goalkeeper being just another spectator.

Nevertheless, Pepe Bordalás’ team found the gap in the 28th minute in a play from the right by Yunus Musah with a low center to the heart of the area that Marcos André finished off the net.

With the favorable score, Valencia continued to maintain possession as a way to defend and wear down the rival, who had the opportunity to equalize three minutes after the Levantine goal in a corner that Daniel Martínez “Paki” launched for an Olympic goal and left out narrowly.

The foreign set met with a penalty six minutes after returning from halftime by a hand from the central Diaffara Bah. Launched by Denis Cheryshev it was rejected by the Utrillas goalkeeper but the rebound was picked up by an attentive Yunus Musah to score the second.

With the party clearly decided, the team that continued with their plan trying to wear out as little as possible And for his opponent to do so, as the chronometer progressed, he accused fatigue and was saved from a greater difference by an inspired Marco Lainez with several worthwhile saves.

Koba Lein put an end to the few local illusions in 70 ‘ with a great launch from a direct free-kick that the Utrillense goalkeeper could not reach and that closed the visitor’s scoring account.