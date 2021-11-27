11/27/2021

On at 18:55 CET

Isaac fandos

Valencia and Rayo Vallecano signed a draw in a match in which Madrid they could have won if they had been more successful in the final minutes.

VAL

RVL

Valencia

Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà, Soler, Wass (Musah, 82 ‘), Guillamón (Koba, 88’), H. Costa (Cheryshev, 82 ‘), Guedes (Maxi, 62’), Hugo Duro (M. André , 88 ‘).

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, Fran García, Valentín (Kevin, 93 ‘), Comesaña, Isi Palazón (Andrés, 79’), Unai López (Pozo, 59 ‘), Álvaro, Guardiola (Baby, 79’).

Goals

1-0, M.19, Soler. 1-1, M.64, Isi Palazón.

Referee

Hernández Hernández. TA: Saveljich (18 ‘), Soler (27’), Diakhaby (44 ‘), Alderete (46’), Comesaña (54 ‘), Gayà (54’), Isi (54 ‘), Foulquier (61’), Wass (68 ‘), Catena (73’), Valentín (75 ‘).

The constant transitions posed by the two teams made the game from the first moment a high-paced duel, in which they saw constant chances in both goals, especially in the second part.

In fact, in the first half, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano came regularly to the balcony of the area, but neither of them had the clarity necessary to carry real danger.

The first warning of the match was put by Unai López, near the quarter of an hour with shot with the outside that got lost near the wood.

On the other hand, Valencia, who did not arrive during the first forty-five minutes practically to step on the area, the first time they brought danger turned it into a goal. Saveljich fell asleep waiting for the ball, and when he went to hit it hit Hugo Duro’s leg, which won the position. After reviewing it in the VAR for a possible offside, Hernández Hernández pointed out the eleven meters. Soler did not forgive, hitting powerfully to the center of the goal.

The goal spurred Rayo more than the locals, although the chances were conspicuous by their absence. Only, once again, Unai López had a chance, this time with a direct foul that Cillessen successfully deflected.

Rayista improvement

The game started with the same rhythm after passing through the changing rooms, but this time with the teams stepping on much more area.

Valencia had the sentence in the resumption, but did not hit. First after a cross from Foulquier, after a great action from the Frenchman, who saved Balliu attentively. Later, clearer still, with an assist from Guillamón for Guedes that the forward sent too crossed.

Those of Bordalás did not sentence and Rayo grew. Álvaro warned with a great counterattack that Hélder Costa saved under sticks, and Isi Palazón did not forgive. The winger took advantage of a rebound from Cillessen, who made a great intervention from Catena’s shot, to equalize the match.

With the draw, Valencia went for the win, but little by little it was diluted. Dimitrievski saved the clearest, at the auction of Soler.

In the end, Rayo had the best, and deserved to win, but Andrés did not reach a pass from Álvaro’s death. Later, the Rayista forward did not forgive, but was offside. Baby still had the last, but Diakhaby providentially saved.