12/31/2021 at 18:31 CET

Roger Payró

The grapes are going to sit better than ever at Espanyol. Vicente Moreno’s team finally achieved the first victory away from home (1-2) and he did it in Mestalla, where he had not won for 14 years. Vicente Moreno’s changes were the key to turn Alderete’s goal, with Puado and Jofre Carreras at the head. Two jewels of the quarry, one already consolidated and another that, with performances like those of today in its debut in First Division, can knock down the door sooner rather than later. Of Thomas he laid the first stone transforming the penalty that left Valencia with ten and Puado initialed the comeback.

VAL

ESP

Valencia

Cillessen; Correia, Guillamón, Alderete, Jesús Vázquez (Piccini, 67 ‘); Hélder Costa, Soler, Wass, Hugo Duro; Maxi Gómez and Guedes.

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba (Puado, 62 ‘), Keidi Bare, Darder, Melamed (Óscar Gil, 71’); Loren (Dimata, 71 ‘) and De Tomás.

Goals

1-0 M. 51 Alderete. 1-1 M. 83 From Tomás (pen.). 1-2 M. 88 Puado.

Referee

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian). TA: Correia (12 ‘), Guedes (19’), Wass (63 ‘) / Melamed (30’).

A shot by Wass in the first minute of play already scared Espanyol, already scared away from the RCDE Stadium. The painting started better and a head of Hugo Duro in a lateral shipment hit the wood. The blue and white parish lived a ‘déjà vu’ of what home performances have been, although as the minutes passed the team stretched and finished the first act better than its opponent. The 4-4-2 that Vicente Moreno designed for the occasion did not finish bearing fruit from the three-quarter zone, where Embarba, willful, was wrong as always. Loren and Melamed were the novelties but both ended up replaced.

The changes of the technician came when the team was already behind on the scoreboard. In a second set piece, Valencia took advantage of a bad clearance by Sergi Gómez and the confusion with the brands of the defense and Alderete headed a cross from Hélder Costa to the net. Shortly before, De Tomás had the 0-1 in his boots in the first play of the second half but did not take advantage of a good ball from Loren or the bad start of Cillessen when he had everything in his favor.

Espanyol again began to take over the reins of the game and it was enough a play by Darder and a shot licking the stick of Puado, who had been on the green for two minutes, to install nervousness in the always demanding respectable Mestalla. Ten minutes to go Moreno gave entry to Morlanes and Jofre Carreras in a double change that dynamited the meeting.

In the first ball that touched the midfielder given by Villarreal, it leaked from the inside and left Jofre, who made his debut in the First Division, alone in the area. Hugo Duro had no choice but to trip him; second yellow, expulsion and penalty. RDT executed it hitting him bitten by the center but enough to equalize the contest.

Espanyol was going for the game and five minutes later he managed to turn it over. Jofre Carreras put a measured center and Puado finished with the head at the bottom of the tights. The delirium was unleashed on the blue and white bench, which he had to suffer in an extensive added time. The young Iranzo headed a corner to the crossbar and the rejection of Cheryshev saved him almost under Puado sticks, to which the action can be counted almost as another goal. Triumph of character for Espanyol, which closes the year in the best possible way.