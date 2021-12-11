12/11/2021

On at 21:08 CET

Roger Payró

Valencia inflicted Francisco’s first defeat at the controls of Elche (2-1) in a competitive match at the Mestalla that featured the absences of José Bordalás and Omar Alderete. The technician che and his pupil tested positive for covid-19 and under the orders of Patricio Moreno the black and white added a long-suffering triumph marked by the last goal of Piccini and the paradón of Cillessen in the final stretch.

VAL

ELC

Valencia

Cillessen, Foulquier, Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamón, Lato (Piccini, 20 ‘), Hugo Duro (Musah, 89’), Carlos Soler, Wass (Koba, 82 ‘), Guedes (Cheryshev, 82’), Hélder Costa (Marcos André , 82 ‘) and Maxi Gómez.

Elche

Edgar Badía, Palacios, Roco, Diego González, Barragán (Josan, 73 ‘), Tete Morente (Pere Milla, 46’), Marcone (Benedetto, 61 ‘), Mascarell (Carrillo, 88’), Fidel (Gumbau, 61 ‘ ), Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé.

Goals

1-0 M. 23 Guedes. 1-1 M. 75 Boyé. 2-1 M. 86 Piccini.

Referee

Jaime Latre (Aragonese). TA: Maxi Gómez (34 ‘), Wass (48’), Foulquier (90 ‘) / Morente (41’) and Roco (90 ‘).

Incidents

Mestalla. About 30,000 spectators.

The Dutch goal was fundamental in the future of the meeting, since From 0-1 he went to 1-0 thanks to a great intervention against Lucas Pérez and in the 88th minute he avoided the 2-2 with a fantastic action on the line against Carrillo. On a ‘festive’ day in Valencia, with a demonstration that brought together some 15,000 people on the streets against the club’s owner, Peter Lim, was Gonçalo Guedes the one who gave the first joy of the afternoon.

After the aforementioned stop of Cillessen to Luke in a one-on-one, the goal kicked forward and the Portuguese caught the ball. Double inward cutout and great shot to the long stick by Edgar Badia. Shortly before had entered Piccini for the injured Lato, that covered the hole of the sanctioned Gayà. Maxi, before the holiday, touched 2-0.

Elche took a step forward in the second half and Francisco put all the meat on the grill. Helder Costa and Guedes failed to sentence and the people of Elche punished him with the Lucas connection. Pérez threw a corner to the heart of the area and Boyé prodded her inside. Disappointment settled in Mestalla but Piccini, also in a corner kick, kept the three points on the banks of the Turia.