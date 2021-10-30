10/30/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Francesc Ripoll

Valencia smiles again, seven games later they feel the taste of victory again. Those from Bordalás showed their most solid and effective version to surpass a Villarreal still in the doldrums, adding one point from the last twelve. Guillamón and Carlos Soler, from a penalty, were in charge of giving the ches the derby.

VAL

VILE

Valencia

Cillessen; Foulquier, Paulista (Diakhaby, 72 ‘), Alderete, Gayà (Piccini, 82’); Racic (Carlos, Soler, 53 ‘), Guillamón, Wass; Costa, Guedes (Hugo Duro, 82 ‘) and Marcos André (Correia, 72’).

Villarreal

Rulli, Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán (A. Moreno, 72 ‘); Capoue (Trigueros, 61 ‘), Parejo (Chukwueze, 47’), Coquelin; Moi Gómez (Alcácer, 71 ‘), Yeremy Pino (Dia, 46’) and Danjuma

Goals

1-0 M.43 Hugo Guillamón. 2-0 M.77 Carlos Soler (pen.).

Referee

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). TA: Guillamóon (47 ‘), Alderete (63’) / Danjima (53 ‘), Trigueros (73’), Albiol (75 ‘) and Chukwueze (79’).

Incidents

Game played in Mestalla.

Villarreal wanted to impose their game and they did it from the beginning. Groguet took the ball, who stayed very close to the goal with a Aurier’s deflected header, tireless down the right wing. However, that was already going well for Valencia. Bordalás drew a 4-5-1 in defense and gave up high pressure, waiting in his field and looking for the tickle on the counter. Emery’s pupils did not cease with their stalking, who had the clearest of the game with another shot from Aurier that Cillessen took out in a miraculous way. And from 0 to 1, to 1 to 0. Before the break, Guillamón invented a great goal by stinging the ball over Rulli. A ‘delicatessen’ to open the can.

Emery reached the bench to reverse the situation after passing through the locker room, although the script barely changed. Valencia, very comfortable with their game, did not suffer the slightest and also had to make changes, in their case out of obligation. Racic first and Paulista then left the pitch to enter Diakhaby and Carlos Soler. And precisely the captain was in charge of putting the tie to the derby. Foulquier – who showed a very high level – caused a penalty that the squad player transformed to return the smile to the Valencian players. Villarreal, meanwhile, is still immersed in a dangerous dynamic.