01/05/2022 at 22:26 CET

Betis made a exercise of seriousness and solvency, beat Valladolid 0-3 this Wednesday, which paid dearly for its defensive weakness, and won access to the second round of the Copa del Rey.

VLL

BET

Valladolid

Robert; Iván Fresneda (Nacho, 77 ‘), Diogo Queirós, Kiko Olivas, Olaza; Víctor Narro, Roque Mesa (Kike Pérez, 52 ‘), Anuar, Toni Villa (Plano, 52’); Cristo and Weissman (Silver, 52 ‘).

Betis

Joel Robles, Bellerín, Bartra, Edgar González, Álex Moreno; William Carvalho (Guarded, 86 ‘), Guido Rodríguez (Hermoso, 86’); Fekir (Canales, 57 ‘), Ruibal, Tello; Borja Iglesias (Raúl García, 86 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 24 William Carvalho. 0-2 M. 27 Fekir. 0-3 M. 50: Borja Iglesias.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque). TA: Roque Mesa (25 ‘) / Guido (46’).

Manuel Pellegrini’s team is still alive in three competitions in 2022 that started in the best way before focusing on the league and also in the European tie against Zenit de San Petesburgo.

The staging could not be more electric, with arrivals in both goals, and before the first minute was fulfilled Borja Iglesias was about to take advantage of a rejection by Roberto Jiménez to a shot by Ruibal.

Moments later Toni Villa put Joel Robles to the test with a shot hitting a stick that the goalkeeper took out and Cristian Tello gave another scare to the locals with a casting on the wing that did not find a finisher and that Lucas Olaza ended up taking out.

The blanquivioleta right side, with the youthful and debutant Iván Fresneda and with Víctor Narro, gave freshness and impudence to the local attack.

However, it was Pellegrini’s ensemble that struck with two claws in the interval of three minutes, first with a goal from William Carvalho after signing a dry shot taking advantage of the physical superiority over Toni Villa, and a foul on the Portuguese allowed Fekir to draw his magic wand and place the pitch out of Jiménez’s reach.

It took time for José Rojo ‘Pacheta’s team to react, but when he did, he continued to find the most inspired in Narro, being able to cut distances with a toe shot in the 34th minute that brushed a stick and then Weissman, although offside, he missed after a good pass from the youth squad.

Before the break, Betis could sentence the classification in a counter led by Borja Iglesias, who served Carvalho and he enabled Cristian Tello who, with everything in favor, sent the ball to the clouds.

The start of the second half was promising for Valladolid, who were looking to shorten the gap to get into the game, but what they found was a devastating counterattack, with a measured pass from Fekir to Aitor Ruibal who put Borja Iglesias on a tray for 0-3.

Pacheta reacted with a triple change giving entry to Oscar Plano, Kike Pérez and the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata, while Pelegrini exchanged Fekir’s magic for Canales’s.

The Betis chose to sleep the match against a rival already delivered, except for the boisterous Plata, without wanting to make more injury to the many defensive facilities of Valladolid, and was able to increase the win on two clear occasions by Tello and Bartra in the final stretch.