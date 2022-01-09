01/09/2022 at 2:38 PM CET

.

Milan crushed Venice 3-0 this Sunday, with a goal from the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic and doublet of the French Theo Hernandez, and momentarily took the lead in Serie A, waiting for what Inter Milan does against Lazio on the Italian night.

COME

THOUSAND

Venezia

Sergio Romero, Mazzocchi, Svoboca, Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps, Gianlusa Busio (Fiordilino, 79 ‘), Ampadu, Cuisance, Aramu (Johnsen, 60’), Okereke (Bjarkason, 88 ‘) and Thomar Henry (Kiyine, 60’).

AC Milan

Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi (Stanga, 88 ‘), Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernández, Sandro Tonali, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz (Maldini, 73’), Rafael Leao (Rebic, 62 ‘) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ( Giroud, 73 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.2, Zlantan Ibrahimovic. 0-2 M.48, Theo Hernández. 3-0 M.59, Theo Hernández (p).

Referee

Massimiliano Irrati. TA: Ceccaroni / Gabbia, Tonali and Saelemaekers. TR: Svoboda (58 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twenty-first day of Serie A played at Pier Luigi Penzo (Venezia).

The Milan of Stefano Pioli he chained his third consecutive victory, after Empoli 4-2 and Roma 3-1, and prevailed in the field of Venice with a solid and authoritarian performance.

It only took two minutes to break the equality, thanks to the eighth league goal of the course Ibrahimovic. The Swede, who will turn 41 this year, continues to be a leader in the Milan squad.

Two goals in the first quarter of an hour after the restart, both signed by The O, first after an assist from the Portuguese Rafael Leao and after a penalty, they definitively sentenced the Venice clash. It is the third time The O, former Real Madrid player, signs a double with the milanista shirt.

Milan, in which the Spanish Brahim Diaz He started and played 73 minutes, he is momentarily the leader with a two-point margin over Inter, although with two more games.

Inter will play this Sunday against Lazio and will have to play the appointment with Bologna in the coming weeks, postponed on January 6 due to cases of contagion by coronavirus registered in their rival.