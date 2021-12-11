12/11/2021 at 20:17 CET

.

The Juventus He continued this Saturday with the dynamic of ups and downs that characterized his season and did not go beyond 1-1 in the field of the newly promoted Venice, despite going ahead with a goal from the Spanish Alvaro Morata, on the seventeenth day of the A series.

COME

JUV

Venezia

Rosemary; Ebuehi (Mazzocchi, 79 ‘), Madolo, Caldara, Haps; Crnigoj (Peretz, 79 ‘), Ampadu (Tessmann, 64’), Busio; Aramu; Henry (Forte, 79 ‘) and Johnsen (Kiyine, 57’).

Juventus

Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini (Alex Sandro, 76 ‘); Locatelli (Soule, 87 ‘), Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala (Kaio Jorge, 12 ‘), Bernardeschi (Bentancur, 76’); Morata.

Goals

0-1 M. 32 Morata. 1-1 M. 55 Aramu.

Referee

Paolo Valeri. TA: Modolo (41 ‘), Caldara (51’), Ampadu (62 ‘), Kiyine (90’) / Pellegrini (16 ‘) and Bernardeschi (62’).

Incidents

Match played at Pierluigi Penzo corresponding to matchday 17 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Three days after advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners, the team of Massimiliano Allegri He suffered a hard garter stumble, which can leave him even further away from the noble zone of the table. And, as if that were not enough, he lost the Argentine after twelve minutes Paul Dybala, injured.

The Juventus, sixth place, can stay nine points behind the Champions League places if the Atalanta win this Sunday at Hellas Verona, already fourteen of the leadership, if the Milan bend this Saturday to the Udinese.

And that, after the muscle injury of Dybala, Morata advanced to Juventus with a good shot after a center of Luca Pellegrini, but Venice competed with courage and rescued a point thanks to a goal from Mattia Aramu ten minutes into the second half.

Allegri gave way to the Argentine Matias Soulé, 18, in an attempt to strengthen the lead and the last opportunities came in the boy from Mar del Plata, who launched a direct free kick that ran into the barrier, and a left-footed shot sent high.

Too little to get away with points Venice, in which the Argentine goal Sergio Rosemary He shielded the tie with a good save in the last minute after a cross from the Colombian Juan William Square.