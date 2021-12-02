12/02/2021 at 23:24 CET

.

Cádiz showed this Thursday the five divisions of difference with respect to Villa de Fortuna, a team of the Murcian Autonomous Preference which they beat 0-7 to access the second round of the Copa del Rey.

CDV

CAD

CD Villa de Fortuna

Bernal; Chicho, Pepe, Daniel, Francisco; Colorao, Galindo (Rocamora 61 ‘), Adri (Carrasco 52’); El Bekkali (Juanjo 73 ‘), Iván Albert (Jony 53’), Jed (Javi Ruiz 52 ‘).

Cadiz

Gil; Akapo (Carcelén 69 ‘), Chust, Mauro, Arzamendia; Bastida (Osmajic 78 ‘), Fali (Perea 88’); Álvaro, Chapela (Calderón 78 ‘), Alejo; Negredo.

Goals

0-1 M.3 Negredo; 0-2 M.13 Álvaro Jiménez; 0-3 M.52 Negredo; 0-4 M.79 Marcos Mauro; 0-5 M.81 Calderón; 0-6 M.86 Osmajic, 0-7 M.90 Negredo.

Referee

Martínez Munuera (Valencian). TA: Pepe Gómez (80 ‘) / Akapo (61’).

Incidents

Enrique Roca de Murcia Stadium in front of about 4,000 spectators.

Although Álvaro Cervera used the usual substitutes in LaLiga Santander, there was no room for surprise at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia, where the great protagonist was the wheat player Álvaro Negredo.

Two minutes later the Andalusians were ahead through the Vallecano striker. The striker, head to center from Chapela, beat Ojeda when the players had not broken into a sweat.

The meeting, as expected, It was a Cadista monologue from the beginning. Ojeda, at Marcos Mauro’s shot, avoided the second goal, which came in the 12th minute with a precise vaseline from Álvaro Jiménez on the first touch and after receiving a great pass from Negredo.

After 20 minutes a partial blackout kept the game momentarily interrupted and it was resumed with the same script. Those of Juan Vicente López, were at the mercy of a rival who felt comfortable, although a deflected shot from Johnson encouraged the fortunera parish. Before the break, another connection between Negredo and Jiménez did not materialize when he had it much easier than in his goal.

In the resumption, Cádiz, which occupies a relegation position in the League as it is the third-to-last classified, was slightly harassed by the local team, who warned with another shot from Jonhson that approached the squad, but what came immediately afterwards was the 0-3, achieved by Negredo in the center of Iván Alejo.

That goal detracted from Murcia and Ojeda intervened several times to avoid more goals against him and Azurmendia smashed the ball off the crossbar.

The 0-3 remained until 79, but four yellow goals in just ten minutes turned a clear victory into a tremendous win. Marcos Mauro, after a corner kick; Martín Calderón, at the launch of a free kick; Osmajic in a counterattack led by Negredo and passed from Iza Carcelén; and Negredo himself, with a great shot, they confirmed the seven from Cádiz to Villa de Fortuna.