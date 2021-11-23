11/23/2021 at 21:33 CET

The results of the Manchester United in the Champions they have only one explanation, and called Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese crack again decided another game in favor of the red devils with a goal that disarmed Villarreal. He did little, but he made a difference. Rulli erred in the exit of the ball, Fred intercepted his pass and gave the honors to CR7 for him to define with a Vaseline. Sancho sentenced in the discount to guide United to the round of 16. Villarreal will have to play it on the last day.

VILE

MUN

Villarreal CF

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñan (Raba, M.79); Trigueros (Alberto Moreno, M.73), Capoué, Parejo, Moi Gómez (Dia, M.84); Pino (Samu, M.73), Danjuma.

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek (Bruno Fernandes, M.65); Sancho (Mata, M.90), Cristiano Ronaldo (Matic, M.90), Martial (Rashford, M.65).

Goals

0-1 M.78 Cristiano Ronaldo; 0-2 M.90 Sancho.

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Pino (M.33) / Van de Beek (M.41).

Michael Carrick saved his first match-ball at the helm of United. And that he made brave decisions, such as the substitution of Bruno fernandes in favor of Van de Beek. The Dutchman was erratic, and when Bruno stepped on the grass United improved. It was an oxygen cylinder, because it came when the red devils were suffering the most. After a first half of scoring, with little football and a lot of respect, the Villarreal put one more march in the resumption.

Emery’s plan was to play without a striker, and rely on the mobility of Danjuma and Pino in attack. Neither of them was particularly successful, although the work of his gregarious ones sustained him. Moi Gómez and Trigueros in the engine room they set the pace for Villarreal, and were the protagonists of the best options already in the second half.

De Gea’s saving moment has arrived. With a goalless draw on the scoreboard, the Spanish goal scored a prodigious hand on one occasion in Trigueros, which could have changed the sign of the party. Emery did not believe it in the band, while Carrick responded by taking weapons from the bench.

They entered Rashford and Bruno. The Portuguese combined with Sancho so that the English had a great chance, saved by Rulli. The next, United no longer forgave. The Villarreal goal spoiled his save with a bad delivery that led to the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo, and in the discount Bruno reconnected with Sancho for the young Englishman to corroborate his best game since landing at Old Trafford.

The winger defined the squad with a right hand that elevates United as the group leader and invites Villarreal to a final: on the last day, against Atalanta, Emery’s men will play their way to the next round.