12/21/2021

On at 21:24 CET

.

Villarreal already glimpses the European zone of the classification after chaining their third consecutive victory in LaLiga after beating Alavés 5-2, a result thate leaves the Vitoria team in the relegation zone.

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán (Pedraza, 72 ‘); Chukweze (Pino, 72 ‘), Capoué (Iborra, 89’), Parejo, Trigueros (A. Moreno, 72 ‘); Gerard Moreno, Dia (Moi Gómez, 86 ‘).

Alaves

Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia (Tachi, 84 ‘), Lejeune, Javi López (Duarte, 77’); Pons (De la Fuente, 84 ‘), N’Diaye, Pina (Moya, 77’); Sylla (Méndez, 58 ‘), Joselu, Rioja.

Goals

1-0 M. 18 G. Moreno. 2-0 M. 27 Day. 2-1 M. 44 Pons. 2-2 M. 65 Joselu. 3-2 M. 76 Dia. 4-2 M. 79 Pine. 5-2 M. 88 G. Moreno.

Referee

Pizarro Gómez (Madrid). TA: N’Diaye (45 ‘), Calleja (45’), Javi López (49 ‘).

Incidents

The ceramic. 12,530 spectators. Matchday 4.

Alavés was able to equalize the game after the initial advantage of two goals from the Castellón, but after the equalized, Villarreal reacted in an overwhelming way, scoring another three goals.

The first half was clearly dominated by Villarreal, who made their combinative game prevail and Chukwueze’s verticality on the right wing to dismantle an Alavés who could have been thrashed in this first act but was met with a final goal by Pere Pons, in the only dangerous shot from Vitoria, which gave life to Javier Calleja’s at halftime (2-1).

Villarreal, with patience and good combinations, arrived in danger to Pacheco’s area and at 18 minutes he managed to open the scoring after a spectacular play that Chukwueze began rushing to the bottom line and a double wall in the area between Parejo and Gerard finished with the shot of the ram to Pacheco’s squad.

From a throw-in, Villarreal made up the second goal in three touches, which he resolved Boulaye Dia with great cold blood to put the 2-0 that did justice to what was seen on the pitch.

The game was moving comfortably for Villarreal towards halftime, but one minute from the end of the first act, an Alavés boarding on the left wing was headed with difficulty by Joselu and the rejection fell to Pere Pons, who shortened the gap with a volley.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ came out determined to extend its advantage and Chukwueze was about to get it but it was Alavés that got the tie after an unforgivable error by Pau Torres in a foul that, with his goalkeeper outside the area to receive the pass, gave the ball to the edge of the area that was intercepted by Joselu to score the equalizer on an empty goal.

Triple change immediately from Emery and the reaction was withering. After a great assist from Parejo, who filtered a pass between the defenders, enabled for Dia, only against the Vitorian goal, to raise the score 3-2.

This goal completely destabilized Alaves against a disheveled Villarreal who ended up beating his rival with two new goals, the work of the internationals. Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno, to sign a vital triumph that allows the people of Castellón to continue their climb in the classification.