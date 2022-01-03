01/03/2022 at 20:57 CET

Villarreal continues on the wave on which he finished 2021 with wins against Atalanta, Rayo, Sanluqueño, Real Sociedad and Alavés. It is something typical of Emery’s teams, which although it is difficult to get going after the holidays, once they get to cruising speed they are unstoppable.

Villarreal

Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Chukwueze (Yeremi Pino, 72 ‘), Trigueros (Carlo Adriano, 84), Iborra, Moi Gómez (Alberto Moreno, 72’); Gerard Moreno, Bolaye Dia.

I raised

Aitor; Pubill, Duarte, Vezo, Clerc (Franquesa, 60 ‘); Radoja (Malsa, 59 ‘), Campaña, Melero (Pablo, 59’); De Frutos (Dani Gómez, 78 ‘), Bardhi (Rober Pier, 78’); Roger.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Boulaye Dia. 2-0 M. 12 Pau Torres. 3-0 M. 36 Gerard Moreno. 4-0 M. 74 Trigueros. 5-0 M. 78 Gerard Moreno.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary Committee). TA: Aurier (10 ‘), Iborra (50’) and Trigueros (76 ‘) / Bardhi (4) and Clerc (48’).

Incidents

The ceramic. 13,642 spectators.

The goals of Boulaye Day -head-, and Pau Lopez -at the exit of a corner kick- when the spectators were still taking their seats at La Cerámica they smashed all the plans of a Levante that continues without knowing the victory in the League.

The Italian Lisci He has not been able to wash the face of the granota since his arrival on the bench and everything indicates that his hours are numbered. The loss of ‘Comandante’ Morales (due to last minute covid), who did not miss a match in the domestic competition for more than three years, was too heavy a slab.

Gerard Moreno put the tie to the victory of the ‘Submarine’ at the edge of the break -before being substituted he would sign his double- and already in the second half Trigueros rounded off the yellow win with a shoe from outside the area. Smiles and tears in the derby of the Valencian Community.