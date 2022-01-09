01/09/2022

On at 23:47 CET

Isaac fandos

‘Groguets’ and colchoneros had to split the points in the best duel that the twentieth day of La Liga brought. Those of the ‘Cholo’, who came forward through Correa and they ended up tying with a Kondogbia goal, they are sixteen points behind Real Madrid, and are practically discarded from the fight for the championship.

VLL

ATM

Villarreal

Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán (Jackson, 86 ‘), Capoue (Iborra, 80’), Parejo, Moi Gómez, Trigueros (Pedraza, 74 ‘), Alberto Moreno (Pino, 74’), Gerard Moreno.

Athletic

Oblak, Llorente, Felipe, Hermoso, Renan Lodi (Vrsaljko, 63 ‘), Carrasco, De Paul (Koke, 63’), Kondogbia, Lemar, Correa, Cunha (Joao Félix, 63 ‘).

Goals

0-1, M.10, Correa. 1-1, M.29, Pau Torres. 2-1, M.58, Alberto Moreno. 2-2, M.68, Kondogbia.

Referee

Alberola Rojas. TA: Kondogbia (71 ‘and 92’). TR: Kondogbia (92 ‘).

Stadium

Ceramic Stadium. 14,127 ESP.

The meeting started fast, with a very incisive Villarreal, before an Atlético that cost him enter the game. Despite this, nothing mattered to Correa, who the one that is probably the goal of the season was taken out of the hat in the league. The Argentine stole a horizontal pass from Parejo and scored the goal that Pelé could not make in the 1970 World Cup. From the center of the field, he beat his compatriot Rulli with a magnificent parable.

Those of Emery did not accuse the blow, and they were clearly superior in the first half. They were about to draw only five minutes after the visitor goal, but Alberto Moreno’s auction hit the wood. In the rebound, Estupiñán sent the ball to the side of the net.

The ‘groguets’ dominated and Atlético suffered, but in one against Madrid they were about to score the second. Cunha stood before Rulli, but this time it was the Argentine goalkeeper who was the winner. The reply came with controversy, since a shot by Alberto Moreno crossed the hands of Lemar, and Alberola Rojas did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty. From eleven meters, Gerard shot to the middle and Oblak read his intentions, but Parejo chased the rebound to score the equalizer. Villarreal celebrated the goal, but the VAR canceled it by some dubious hands from the midfielder prior to the final shot.

The canceled goal could have been a blow to Emery’s men, however they quickly recovered. A foul thrown by Parejo failed to block Oblak, and Pau Torres, the most attentive in the rejection, put his leg to beat the Slovenian and score the tie. Before the break, Trigueros was able to finish the comeback, but his shot, first from the front, got lost over the bar.

The passage through the changing rooms did not alter the script, and as the cliché says, so much does the jug go to the source, that in the end it breaks. Gerard Moreno empowered Alberto Moreno in depth, and as the saying goes, The third time was the charm. The Sevillian was left alone before Oblak and beat him with a low shot that the goalkeeper was about to stop.

Atlético was not managing to overcome Villarreal’s pressure or steal the ball, so ‘Cholo’ Simeone had to intervene. The triple change, with the entry of Vrsaljko, Koke and Joao Félix changed the game. The colchoneros took a step forward, and in the first one they had, they achieved a tie. Rulli saved in the first instance a shot at the turn of Correa, but then he was not successful in the centered hit, from the front, of Kondogbia which meant the equalized.

This time, the goal seemed to motivate the Madrilenians, who decidedly went for the win. Despite this, Villarreal knew how to hold the dominance of the ‘Cholo’, who although they took control in the final stretch, did not manage to create great chances, except a shot from Lemar that deflected the defense as a last resort. In the final minutes, Villarreal also looked for the winning goal, even finishing with one more by expulsion from Kondogbia, but did not succeed.