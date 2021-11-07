11/07/2021

On at 16:17 CET

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

Those of Unai emery against Getafe (1-0) that came after getting their first victory. Villarreal endured and knew how to maintain the minimum advantage in a game where they went ahead very early thanks to Manu Trigueros to add his third victory of the season and leave behind four games without adding the three points. Getafe had a bad start that ended up dragging the rest of the game and, except for some occasion of Bush in the second half, he barely knew how to react to get the tying goal.

VILE

GET

Villarreal

Rulli; Estuiñán, Serge Aurier, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol; Parejo, Coquelin (Moreno, 89 ‘), Manu Trigueros (Moi Gómez, 71’); Capoue, Paco Alcácer (Chukwueze, 71 ‘) and Danjuma (Yeremy Pino, 12’ (Dia, 46 ‘)).

Getafe

David Soria; Mitrovic (Cabaco, 93 ‘), J. Cuenca, Djene, Maksimovic; Olivera (Koffi, 81 ‘), M. Arambarri, Nyom (Mata, 59’), Aleñá; Enes Ünal (Vitolo, 81 ‘) and Darío (Iglesias, 59’).

Goals

1-0 M.10, Manu Trigueros.

Referee

Gil Manzano. TA: Raúl Albiol / Mata and M. Arambarri.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Both teams presented variations with respect to the eleven with which they played the previous day. The two teams with two changes. Villarreal, meanwhile, changed two players from the eleven that lost to Mallorca while Getafe did the same with the eleven starters that beat Espanyol. Unai Emery gave entrance to Manu Trigueros by Yeremy pine, who finally ended up entering for the injured Danjuma, already Paco Alcacer by Moi Gomez. For its part, Quique Sanchez flowers kept the same eleven that beat the parakeet with the news of Jorge Cuenca, replacing Emmanuel Akurugu, and Mathias Olivera by Damien Suarez.

Thus began Villarreal and Getafe a match where both appeared in need of scoring points.

The ‘groguets’ forgive and dominate by the minimum

The start of the game showed what the ninety minutes of the game had in store for the spectator at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Absolute dominance of the Castellón team that took the lead very early on the scoreboard. However, it was not all good news, as Villarreal ended up suffering two injuries. The first was that of their best player this season, Arnaut Danjuma, who had to leave injured while Yeremy pine it took its place.

Even so, after ten minutes of play, the ‘groguet’ team went ahead by Manu Trigueros. A good center, which seemed to comb Paco Alcacer, to the surprise of the two centrals whom he caught badly positioned, and Trigueros He took advantage of the ball behind the defense, controlled and defined to open the scoring and put the local team ahead. A goal that makes him Villarreal’s second top scorer this season with three goals.

For their part, those of Sanchez Flores they barely showed much danger to the goal of Rulli, who didn’t have much work during the first half. In addition, the locals continued to dominate and were even able to extend the advantage but the referee canceled a goal of Paco Alcacer for a millimeter offside. With the triumph ‘groguet’ by the minimum, the twenty-two protagonists went to the changing rooms.

Injuries blurred the joy of victory

The second half began with bad news for those of Unai emery. The young footballer who had entered by Danjuma, Yeremy pine, left injured at halftime and was replaced by Boulaye Day. In addition, the low rhythm and all the football was played in the center of the field, and it is that beyond some isolated occasion, there were hardly any arrivals from danger during the second forty-five minutes.

The second half only left us two chances of real danger, one for each side. The visiting team had that opportunity that was waiting the whole game to draw but wasted it. A center of Churches and a good shot of Bush they forced Rulli to make a great stretch. The local team was also able to extend the advantage, received Coquelin within the area, it passed low to Day and it turned and fired an excellent shot that David soria was able to stop. Thus ended a match that Villarreal headed towards victory from very early on.