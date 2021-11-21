11/21/2021 at 7:11 PM CET

Alberto Teruel

Back on the road to victory. After two consecutive draws, Ajax have three points in the Eredivisie and remain at the top of the table with 30 points. The ‘ajacied’ passed over RKC Waalwijk, whom they defeated by a score of 0-5. Haller and Berghuis -doubly- and Timber participated in the win.

RKC

AHA

RKC Waalwijk

Vaessen; Adewoye, Meulensteen, Touba; Gaari, Anita, Augustijns, Woutens (Daneels, 76 ‘); Odgaard, Kramer (Stokkers, 76 ‘), Bakari (Bel Hassani, 60’).

Ajax

Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber (Schuurs, 79 ‘), Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Gravenberch (Klaassen, 60 ‘); Antony (Neres, 70 ‘), Berghuis (Labyad, 79’), Tadic (Daramy, 70 ‘); Haller

Goals

1-0 M.17 Haller; 2-0 M.42 Berghuis; 3-0 M.57 Berghuis; 4-0 M.74 Timber; 5-0 M.83 Haller.

Referee

Allard Lindhout. TA: Gaari (85 ‘)

Erik ten Hag’s team dominated with solvency from the first moments of the game, and this superiority was not long in being reflected on the scoreboard. Barely after the first 15 minutes, there was one of the most common actions in the Dutch team: Sebastien Haller headed at pleasure a cross served by Dusan Tadic. Shortly before the end of the first part, a large triangulation between Tadic, Blind and Berghuis set the 0-2 on the electronic.

Ajax headed towards the dressing room tunnel feeling dominating the match, and that feeling changed in the second part. Berghuis, Timber and Haller They completed the win for the whole of the Dutch capital. The Ivorian striker, unleashed in both the League and the Champions League, has already scored nine goals in the Eredivisie, making him the top scorer in the competition.

Insurance under sticks

Remko Pasveer returns to leave a clean sheet. Although it is true that today it was not much demanded, the Dutch goalkeeper has only conceded one goal this Eredivisie season. These large numbers have led Ajax to only record one defeat – against Ultrecht – and three draws in thirteen games.