12/04/2021 at 20:41 CET

There are opportunities that cannot be missed, and Manchester City knew it. The Chelsea stumble against West Ham served those of Guardiola a golden opportunity to sleep at the head of the Premier, and they took it without question. The ‘citizens’ defeated a Watford totally naked before the Mancunian storm, led again by the brilliant Bernardo Silva.

WAT

MCI

Watford

Bachmann; Femenía, Ekong, Cathcart, Rose (Ngakia, M.71); Louza (Kucka, M.45), Cleverley (Cucho, M.45), Sissoko; Dennis, Joao Pedro, King.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan (De Bruyne, M.67), Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Grealish (Mahrez, M.68), Foden (Gabriel Jesus, M.75).

Goals

0-1 M.4 Sterling; 0-2 M.31 Bernardo Silva; 0-3 M.63 Bernardo Silva; 1-3 M.74 Cucho Hernández.

Referee

Simon Hooper. TA: King (M.7), Rose (M.31), Cathcart (M.85).

The Portuguese scored two of City’s three goals in another superior performance, capable of dominating all records both in the engine room and inside the area. He has seven goals in 14 games, equaling his record in the Premier. And he has scored five in the last eight games, as many as he achieved in the previous 61 Premier matches. Three days ago, Pep Guardiola had no doubts in confirming that he is currently the best footballer in England. At Watford, Bernardo showed why.

Guardiola did not save anything in the eleven, giving entry to Foden, Walker and Grealish. The ’10’ played as a false nine and left a good game that lacked the goal, with three clear chances. His lack of success mattered little, because the start of City was overwhelming. Opened sterling can, reborn in the last month, heading to the network a center of Foden. But before the quarter of an hour, those of Guardiola could have riddled their rival: Ekong saved a shot of Laporte under sticks, Grealish had two and Sterling crashed into the goal Bachmann.

Had to appear Bernardo silva to double the advantage. After a combination of pencils with Gündogan, picked up a loose rebound in the area to beat Bachmann at the short stick. City came to rest with a 81% possession and without conceding a shot on goal. A domain that did not subside in the second half, when Foden and Grealish sent two more balls to the post. Goalkeeper Bachmann finished with eight worthwhile saves, but could do nothing against the umpteenth flash of Bernardo. He closed the game with another touch of the magic wand, a wriggling from the vertex of the area that saved the squad before the fixed gaze of the goalkeeper.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The Cucho Hernandez He saved Watford’s honor in the final stretch with a stubborn goal: he shot the post first and pushed the rebound into the net. Nothing that would disturb a perfect afternoon for Guardiola: Manchester City retakes the leadership of a Premier League that vibrates like never before.