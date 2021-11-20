11/20/2021 at 18:26 CET

Neither the stoppage of selections cured the Manchester United. They returned to the competition and lost the red devils again, this time humiliated by modest Watford, which exposed all the seams of Solskjaer’s. Lost in the engine room, very weak in defense and isolated in attack. The ‘hornets’ went to rest with a 2-0, and De Gea saving his team from going thrashed.

WAT

MUN

Watford

Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, N’Koulou (Ekong, M.64), Masina; Louza (Joao Pedro, M.76), Sissoko, Cleverley; Sarr (Cucho, M.68), King, Dennis.

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Dalot, M.85); Matic, McTominay (Van de Beek, M.45); Sancho (Lingard, M.90), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (Martial, M.45); Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals

1-0 M.28 King; 2-0 M.44 Sarr; 2-1 M.50 Van de Beek; 3-1 M.90 Joao Pedro; 4-1 M.95 Dennis.

Referee

Jon Moss. TA: Louza (M.45), Dennis (M.90) / McTominay (M.19), Maguire (M.62, M.69). TR: Maguire (M.69).

United’s first half was dire. Before minute 10, McTominay committed a clear penalty about King who, fortunately, remedied From Gea. The Spanish meta saved two pitches to Sarr. The first ended with a goal from Femininity on the rebound, but the VAR made it repeat for having stepped on the area before time.

The Londoners did not change the plan, and ended up drowning a United without plan or direction. The pressure of Dennis, King and Sarr left the mancuniana behind without an answer, McTominay and Matic they didn’t help and Cristiano despaired in attack. Opened King Can, former United senior, finishing off a Dennis death pass. And Sarr remedied his mistake from the maximum penalty by marking the second before the break. Along the way, De Gea saved his team from going into halftime beaten.

Solskjaer was obliged to move, and he did so by entering Van de Beek. The Dutchman, with hardly any chances this season, I know he claimed as soon as he stepped on the grass: a run from Cristiano allowed him to make it 2-1. Van de Beek tried to return the favor to the Portuguese, but CR7 failed against Foster what would have been a draw.

They were the best minutes for United, which ended when Maguire ended his unfortunate afternoon with two yellows in seven minutes. The center-back left his team with 10, and there all the options of the United were extinguished. Watford ruled on the discount via Joao Pedro and Dennis after. A blushing 4-1 ending that leaves Solskjaer on the edge of the precipice.