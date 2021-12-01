12/01/2021 at 23:20 CET

Chelsea took a very important victory in the field of Watford (1-2) in a game in which the ‘blues’ suffered a lot and they needed a goal from Hakim Ziyech down the stretch to ensure all three points.

WAT

CHE

Watford

Bachmann; Kiko Femenías, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina (Rose, 12 ‘); Louza (Kucka, 73 ‘); Joao Pedro, Cleverley (Ngakia, 85 ‘), Sissoko, King; Dennis.

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah (Ziyech, 60 ‘), Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta (Lukaku, 72 ‘), Loftus-Cheek, Saúl (Thiago Silva, 46’), Marcos Alonso; Pulisic, Mount; and Havertz.

Goals

0-1 M. 29 Mount. 1-1 M. 43 Dennis. 1-2 M. 72 Ziyech.

Referee

David Coote. TA: Louza (45 ‘), Troost-Ekong (45 + 4’), Cleverley (84 ‘), Rose (84’) / Saúl (16 ‘), Marcos Alonso (45 + 2’) and Ziyech (65 ‘) .

Incidents

Vicarage Road. 21,000 viewers.

The match was marked by the 30 minute break as soon as you start, due to a medical emergency in the stands. The players went to the locker room while the fan, who suffered cardiac arrest, was stabilized and taken to hospital.

Once they got back on the lawn Chelsea was better and managed to get ahead with a great team play in which Marcos Alonso lowered a ball in the area with an exquisite oriented control, he passed it to Kai Havertz and he, calmly, gave it to Mount to define with the interior.

The goal suggested a win at Vicarage Road, but Claudio Ranieri’s Watford, who two weeks ago beat Manchester United 4-1 here, improved and began to have opportunities. A few minutes before the break, Moussa Sissoko stole Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s wallet in midfield, leaked the ball to Emmanuel dennis and this, between the legs of Antonio Rudiger, made the tie.

Tuchel, who was not happy with the formation of his team, Saúl Ñíguez was charged at rest, to put in a defender and change the disposition. They did not improve much, but with a team with the quality of this Chelsea sometimes it is not even necessary to play well. 15 minutes to go Hakim Ziyech, who came off the bench, caught a low center from Mount and executed Watford.

Chelsea recover from the draw against Manchester United and add 33 points to the top of the table, one above Manchester City and two more than Liverpool. Watford is left with thirteen, three above the relegation zone.