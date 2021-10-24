10/24/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Tottenham from Nuno it’s a slide. Started the Premier with three victories, then chained after defeats and, after two victories, this Sunday he again bit the dust. In front of West Ham, direct rival in the fight for the Champions, the ‘spurs’ paid dearly for their zero creativity. The ‘hammers’, superior throughout the match, achieved the victory thanks to a solitary goal from Antonio in a corner kick (1-0).

WHU

TOT

West Ham United

Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Dawson, 90 ‘), Benrahma (Lanzini, 84’), Fornals; Antonio.

Tottenham

Lloris; Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilón (Gil, 84 ‘); Hojbjerg, Skipp; Lucas (Bergwijn, 90 ‘), Ndombélé (Lo Celso, 84’), Son; Kane.

Referee

Paul Tierney. TA: Soucek (21 ‘), Ogbonna (37’) / Romero (60 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the London Stadium corresponding to matchday 9 of the Premier League.

The ‘spurs’ were already inferior in the first half against a West Ham that came with the best lesson learned. The team of David Moyes he is as aware of his strengths as he is of the opponent’s shortcomings. And in this second list, in the highest position, was the back of the former barcelonista Emerson Royal. The ‘hammers’ chose the attack towards the Brazilian band, with almost always satisfactory results.

Fornals, located precisely in the domains of Emerson, was able to quickly open the can in an acrobatic volley that cleared Cries. And minutes later, also first, he shot deflected from the front. The action was born on a long ball won by the burly Antonio, which unhinged a piece of central such as the ‘Cuti’ Romero.

The duels won by the forward made possible the arrival of the second-line men. A constant source of dangerous, especially from the air power of the eared Soucek. In his favorite action, he charged the area with authority and his header, after a measured center of Fornals, went off for a pin. While in defense, the wards of Moyes They planted a concrete block on the center line of the field.

Faced with so many questions, Tottenham he lacked the imagination to answer. The centrals rubbed the ball without finding passing lanes. Little mobility. But such is the talent of the ‘spurs’ that, despite their collective dysfunction, they were able to score in several individual sparks. Ndombélé, the most prominent, drew a filtered pass that Are crashed in Fabianski. Although the Polish goalkeeper sweated more to save a header from Kane to the center of Reguilón.

Those of Nuno after the break. After an initial phase plagued by inaccuracies, the West Ham he was getting stronger in the game until he achieved the winning goal. Cries, who had shown off in an auction of Fornals, nothing could do when Antonio he finished at close range a corner defended with his eyes. With no arguments to tie, the Tottenham could fit the second in a heads up that Cries saved before Benrahma. The 1-0 end raises to West Ham up to the fourth square and banish the ‘spurs’ out of the area Champions.