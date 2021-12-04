12/04/2021 at 15:40 CET

Jesus Burgos

Chelsea fell ‘in extremis’ to West Ham United (3-2) in a real game for the fans where there was emotion, dangerous occasions, goals and a lot of entertainment in both goals. Chelsea took the lead, thanks to a shot from Thiago silva at the exit of a corner, but Manuel Lanzini tied for a maximum penalty of Edouard mendy, who made a loose match. Yet the blues reacted and Mason Mount He put the advantage back in the last gasp of the first half. Already in the second half, those of David Moyes they tied the game early and, with two minutes remaining, they went ahead thanks to one of the Premier League’s goals of the day. A center-kick of Arthur Masuaka that gave West Ham three points to look to Europe and snatch, in favor of City, the lead from Chelsea in the spectacular London derby.

WHU

CHE

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Benjamin Johnson (Masuaku, 45 ‘), Issa Diop, Craig Dawson; Kurt Zouma (Fornals, 71 ‘), Tomás Soucek, Declan Rice; Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini (Benrahma, 85 ‘).

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Marcos Alonso (Pulisic, 72 ‘), Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva; Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Kai Lukas Havertz (R. Lukaku, 45 ‘), Hakim Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi, 64’) and Mason Mount.

Goals

0-1 M.28, Thiago Silva. 1-1 M.40, Lanzini (p). 1-2 M.44, Mason Mount. 2-2 M.56, Jarrod Bowen. 3-2 M.87, Arthur Masuaku.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Coufal / Jorginho and Reece James.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of the Premier League played at the London Stadium.

The blues reacted ‘in extremis’

The game started a bit stuck. Without any team dominating or taking the reins of the match but with a West Ham that appeared in arrival areas with more insistence, at least during the first ten minutes. After them appeared Fabianski to stop a shot from Reece james in the lower left corner, Kai havertz defined, with a ‘delicatessen’, a ball that was brushing the stick and Chelsea little by little took control of the power of the ball.

In this way, the first goal of the Thomas tuchel. A drone corner kick shot by Mason Mount he nodded it Thiago silva to open the bookmark. So West Ham tried to wake up and react quickly. And it did not take long to do so. The ‘blue’ defense cleared a very dangerous ball from Vladimir coufal While Havertz and Hakim Ziyech they continued to prowl the intersections of the local area. However, the danger reached the other area and with it the tie.

In the absence of five minutes until the break, Edouard mendy life was complicated. He did not clear the ball and when it seemed that Jarrod bowen he stole the ball, the Senegalese goalkeeper played it and caused a penalty that he converted Manuel Lanzini to put the tie in the electronic London Stadium. It wasn’t going to be the last thing that was going to happen to him for the first forty-five minutes.

And it is that when he needed it most, his team appeared Mason Mount. The London youth squad picked up a cross and hit the ball with a volley. Fabianski to restore the lead to Chelsea on the scoreboard before the break. So both teams left London on their way to the changing rooms, leaving a spectacle on the retinas of the fans who enjoyed the London derby.

The ‘Hammers’ believed

After passing through the changing rooms and some shy occasion for both sides, a ball that fell in the front of the Chelsea area, picked it up Vladimir Coufal, attended to Joarrod bowen and he shot the ball to the back of the ‘blue’ net. In this way, with the halfway point of the season coming to an end, West Ham became the first team to score more than one goal against their team. Tuchel this season. The same team that also scored three to those of Jurgen Klopp. It is no coincidence that the campaign is being carried out by the group of David moyes.

Then the party was opened and an exchange of opportunities began where Jarrod bowen had the clearest of the second half. After a play of Michael Antonio of “him against the world”, Bowen failed to empty goal and missed the opportunity to put the locals ahead on the scoreboard, for the first time in the whole game. Nothing could be further from the truth, Arthur Masuaku He just put the craziness in London Stadium. A center-kick of Masuaku, which seemed to touch Loftus-Cheek to poison the ball, he slipped through the near post of Fabianski to overtake the locals on the scoreboard. Insanity with two minutes remaining in regulation time. However, with no time to react, Bowen He appeared again and was able to put land in the middle but his shot went over the crossbar.

In this way, the ‘giant killer’ of the Premier League, and it is that he has already beaten City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham or Leicester, defeats the leader and consolidates in the Champions League area thanks to the comeback ‘hammer’ against a Chelsea that, this Saturday afternoon from 18:30 hours, may lose the leadership in the match where Manchester City of Pep Guardiola visit to Watford.