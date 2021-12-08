12/08/2021 at 23:08 CET

Lille qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after beating Wolfsburg, eliminated from the competition after falling 1-3 with goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David and Angel Gomes, partners of the great agitator of the party: Jonathan Ikoné.

WOL

Lil

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui (Steffen, 73 ‘), Bornauw; Mbabu (Baku, 63 ‘), Vranckx, Arnold, Otávio (Rousillon, 63’); Waldschmidt (Nmecha, 73 ‘), Weghorst, Gerhardt (Lukebakio, 45’).

Lille

Grbic; Celik (Djaló, 83 ‘), Fonte, Botman, Mandava; Ikoné (Yazici, 83 ‘), André, Renato Sancges, Gudmundsson (Gomes, 68’); David, Yilmaz (Onana, 74 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Yilmaz. 0-2 M. 72 David. 0-3 M. 78 Gomes. 1-3 M. 89 Steffen.

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Bornauw (17 ‘), Arnold (62’), Roussillon (87 ‘), Steffen (90’) / Fonte (18 ‘), Ikoné (67’) and Mandava (94 ‘).

Countryside

Volkswagen Arena. 25,000 viewers.

Between the four they were in charge of sealing the ticket to the next phase of Lille, also a rival of Sevilla, and of Salzburg in group G. The French team, first before the start of the last day, depended on itself, just like the Austrian. The equality of the group between the four involved allowed this situation.

With a good display, Lille took the last points they needed to go ahead in the tournament. The difference made her Ikone, a real nuisance throughout the game and the best length in one of his best games of the course.

The Lille winger, when he wants to, is a differential player. And, against Wolfsburg, it was. Every time he caught the ball at speed, the fans of the German box trembled. Practically, he was unstoppable in the face of the despair of his rivals, who at no time gave any impression of having options to pass the round.

Lille, well planted on the pitch, handled the crash without problems. He almost always had the ball, but when it was not his, he waited from his field to give a blow that would leave Wolfsburg groggy. Although in the opening act he did not have many chances, he did not waste the first clearer one.

Ikone led a deadly counter manual. On the right wing, he left due to the speed of how much rival he came across. And, with a spectacular pass with the outside of his left foot, he left alone Burak yilmaz, who only had to push the ball to score his fifth goal of the course in an official match.

That detail was enough for Lille to go ahead on the scoreboard at half-time. He only got a scare. Gave it to him Wout weghorst, with a header from a corner that saved under the line Reinildo and that closed the statistics of occasions of the German team.

In the second part, Ikone did not hit the brakes. On the other hand, he accelerated and as soon as he started, in another great play, he served another ball similar to Yilmaz, which this time failed to finish. Then, again, he was about to make the second with a shot from outside the area that narrowly saved Koen Casteels.

In the end, so much insistence paid off with the goal of David, who sentenced the classification after taking advantage of an assistance of Angel gomes, which in minute 78 would be in charge of closing the score with the third.

The pass, of course, gave it to him Ikone, who before being substituted was about to sign the goal of the day with a game on the right wing that did not save the hand of Casteels. Ikone he was left without the goal award, but he took all the spotlight when his team needed it most. With their electricity, Lille will be first in the group and team in the round of 16.