12/04/2021 at 18:50 CET

Roger Payró

Also suffering. Liverpool is taking out this season all the games that the previous season – marked by bad luck with injuries – were choking. What was previously tails is now heads. This time, in addition, he decided on a supporting actor. A goal from Divock Origi in 94 ‘rewarded the insistence’ red ‘, who had been tilting the field for the entire second half before a Wolverhampton who slipped the award at the last moment. The triumph leaves Liverpool as provisional leader after the defeat of Chelsea, although Manchester City will have the last word. If Pep’s men do not fail in their visit to Watford, the leadership will be heavenly.

WOL

LIV

Wolverhampton

José Sá; Kilman, Coady, Saïss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Aït-Nouri (Hoever, 92 ‘); Traoré (Trincao, 88 ‘), Raúl Jiménez and Hwang (Moutinho, 79’).

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson (Origi, 68 ‘), Fabinho, Thiago; Salah (Milner, 96 ‘), Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 82’) and Mané.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh. TA: Dendoncker (26 ‘), Raúl Jiménez (88’) / Fabinho (62 ‘) Robertson (66’).

Incidents

Molineux Stadium. 31,000 viewers.

Far from a brilliant start as in his last commitments, Klopp’s painting simmered victory. With nothing at stake in the Champions League next week, the coach did not rotate and arranged his gala eleven at the Molineux. It was difficult for him to find dangerous situations for the ‘scouser’ team, although his two arrivals before the holiday could not be clearer. Jot headed a ball licking the stick and Salah was licking his lips when in the mouth of goal Saïss spoiled the party.

Wolves trusted everything against them, with Adama as agitator and Raúl Jiménez fighting the Matip-Van Dijk wall. However, Alisson had little work. José Sá, on the other hand, began to get his gloves dirty. In a pinball in the small area Thiago almost gave him a displeasure and Jota, taking advantage of an indecision between the goal and Saïss, faced only the goal but crashed his shot in Coady. The ex-central ‘red’ covered with Kilman what he could and luck smiled at them.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

It was not the day of the ex-player ‘wolf’. Klopp admitted Origi for Henderson to add gunpowder in attack and in the end it would be a decisive move. In the final section, Bruno Lage’s team was shrinking water. Sá avoided so many of Mané and Salah but could not multiply more with Origi in the discount. Van Dijk broke lines with a long run that Salah improved with a run-oriented control, entered the box, he thought, gave up to the Belgian and Origi found the prize with a shot from the turn. Add and follow Liverpool.