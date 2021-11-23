11/23/2021 at 23:20 CET

Isaac fandos

The draw in Bergamo will not be worth. Atalanta traveled to Switzerland with the aim that a final draw against Villarreal would earn them a pass to the second round, but after drawing against Young Boys, they will have to beat Emery’s if they want to go through to the round.

YBS

ATA

Young boys

Favre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, García, Aebischer, Martins, Rieder (Sierro, 67 ‘), Meschack (Mambimbi, 67’), Siebatcheu (Kanga, 88 ‘), Moumi Ngamaleu.

Atalanta

Musso; Toloi, Demiral (Djimsiti, 71 ‘), Palomino, Zappacosta (Pezzella, 46’), De Roon, Freuler (Pessina, 78 ‘), Maehle (Muriel, 87’), Malinovski, Pasalic (Koopmeiners, 71 ‘), Zapata .

Goals

0-1, M.10, Zapata. 1-1, M.39, Siebatcheu. 1-2, M. 51, Palomino. 2-2, M.80, Sierro. 3-2, M.84, Hefti. 3-3, M.89, Muriel.

Referee

D. Siebert. TA: García (22 ‘), Ngamaleu (44’), Demiral (63 ‘), Hefti (66’), Zapata (92 ‘).

Stadium

Stadion Wankdorf. 30,000 ESP.

Atalanta entered the game better, and soon took the lead on the scoreboard. Zapata took advantage of an arrival on the left of Freuler to turn inside the area and define the long stick, impossible for Favre.

The Italians they were not so incisive as usual, and they lacked the usual danger that their lanes have. The Young Boys gradually improved their performance and was able to tie on a long ball from Favre, which started a brilliant counterattack, and Rebischer shot powerful but wide.

In the end, before the break, it was the board that leveled the match. In a corner service, Siebatcheu appeared only at the first post to connect a header final.

After the break, it seemed that the ‘Dea’ was getting better again, and Palomino confirmed it. A good combinatorial action finished her at the back of the net Palomino with a great shot. Shortly after, Zapata had what would have been the sentence, but fell asleep when he was before Favre.

The match entered the final stretch with Italian victory, went through a Swiss victory and ended in a draw. First, it was the Young Boys who scored with a quick throw-in that Ngamaleu took advantage of to give it up. back to the arrival of Sierra, who did not forgive.

The match was definitely enlivened by Hefti’s goal, which sent the ball to the squad to flip it over in less than five minutes. It seemed that the Swiss were going to win the surprising victory, but in 1990, Muriel, who had just entered the field, got the final draw with a great goal from a direct free kick.