10/20/2021

On at 23:29 CEST

Alba Lopez

Villarreal leaves the European ropes with a hard-fought victory away from the Young Boys that catapults the ceramics and puts them squarely in the fight for the ticket to the round of 16, although the group is now in a fist. The goals of the birthday boy Yeremi, whom Fernando Roig squeezes to renew, and Gerard Moreno They put Emery’s team on the lane. Then the yellows had a hard time. Elia, who scored the Swiss goal, was a nightmare. Alberto Moreno and Chukwueze they ended the suffering in the final stretch. The coin fell heads this time. I already played.

YOU

VILE

Young boys

Von Ballmos; Lefort (Hefti, 62 ‘), Camara, Lauper, Garcia; Martins Pereira (Rieder, 70 ‘); Fassnacht (Mambimbi, 90 ‘), Aebischer, Ngamaleu, Elia; Siebatcheu (Kanga, 70 ‘).

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol (Mandi, 84 ‘), Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin (Alberto Moreno, 70 ‘); Pino (Moi Gómez, 90 ‘), Gerard Moreno, Danjuma (Chukwueze, 90’).

Goals

0-1 M. Yeremi Pino. 0-2 M. 15 Gerard Moreno. 1-2 M. 77 Elia. 1-3 M. 88 Alberto Moreno. 1-4 M. 92 Chukwueze.

Referee

Sergei Karasiov (Russia). TA: Aebischer (45 ‘) / Rulli (87’).

Incidents

Wankdorf. 30,000 viewers.

Emery demanded personality in the previous one and his team followed him at face value. There was no sign of the winding Villarreal in Bern that was seen against Osasuna. At five minutes he had already put himself ahead on the scoreboard and at a quarter of an hour he had the half-sentenced game. Yeremi pine, who just turned 19 yesterday, was in charge of opening the Young Boys can with a header at the far post after a perfect ball hung with music by Pedraza from the left. It was the dream start, to which Gerard Moreno he put the icing on the cake shortly after in a lateral free kick bounced with temper by Parejo that the Catalan forward headed to the bottom of the meshes. Two manual heads, two goals that were a treasure.

The glitter of gold, however, blinded the ceramics, who took a step back and got a couple of scares before the break. The most serious of all was a shot at Aebischer’s crosshead that bounced off Rulli’s back and did not slip by a miracle. The ‘Submarine’ had done the most difficult, but seemed hell-bent on making life difficult for himself.

And he more than succeeded, because the second round of the match was a genuine visit to the dentist in which the devilish Elia was about to set Emery’s team on edge. The striker, a small Vinícius of Congolese nationality, closed the gap thanks to his speed, beating Albiol and Pau Torres. But then they appeared Alberto Moreno and Chukwueze, who had entered the second part, to eat the chocolate.