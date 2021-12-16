12/15/2021 at 21:26 CET

The Royal Society required entry into the second part of Oyarzabal to defrost a cold game such as the time that the visiting team displayed in the first act of the cup clash against Zamora (0-3), from Primera RFEF, and advance in the Copa del Rey. Those of Alguacil lived two very different parts before a Zamora that put him in trouble at times and that managed to maintain the illusion of the stands of the Ruta de la Plata for a little more than half a game, but that finally showed his level that keeps him penultimate in the regular league of his category.

ZAM

RSO

Zamora

Villanueva, Espejo, Campos (Piña, 55 ‘), Dani Hernández, Ramos (Baqué, 62’), Garay, Dieguito (Vieites, 46 ‘), Herrera (Coscia, 73’), Luque (Jorge Fernández, 55 ‘), Astray, Baselga.

Real society

Ryan, Illarra, Januzaj (Turrientes, 53 ‘), Guridi, Rico, Guevara, Gorosabel, Sorloth (Portu, 82’), Le Normand (Aritz, 77 ‘), Pachero, Djouahra (Oyarzabal, 45’).

Goals

0-1 M. 47 Guridi. 0-2 M. 70 Turrientes. 0-3 M. 90 Oyarzabal.

Referee

Pizarro Gómez (Madrid). TA: Campos (33 ‘).

Incidents

Ruta de la Plata Stadium. About 4,000 spectators.

Real Sociedad started the game with control of the ball and support on the right wing to reach the local area, but without dangerous plays and a game increasingly blurred by the cold and fog of the Zamorano stadium. Yago Iglesias’ pupils, aware of their limits against a team of two superior category, based their game on an orderly defensive wall that reduced the chances of the UEFA team.

The excessive game in the center, without hardly looking for the bands, was also accused by the Real in their aspirations for victory and the only danger he came from long balls to the area or in openings such as a cross from Guevara on the right wing that Villanueva cleared for a corner in the 26th minute.

Even so, the absolute dominance of the game did not serve the Blue and Whites to achieve a goal that gave them the tranquility not found in recent games. In fact, in minute 38 Ramos gave the clearest opportunity for Zamora when brushing the crossbar in the serve of a hand of Le Normand in the frontal of the area.

The end of the first half only gave to score the injury of the local Dieguito and one last move by the Basques that failed to wash away its poor image. Bailiff put the batteries to his players at halftimeAs the incorporation of Oyarzabal gave a new verve to the Blue and White team, which quickly led to a dangerous first play that ended in a corner.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

At the corner kick, after the heads of Pacheco and Le Normand the ball ends in a Guridi who scores only next to the goal. From there, another Real Sociedad was seen, much more comfortable in the field and as a result, the next fifteen minutes came their best chances of the match that did not turn into a goal thanks to the good performance of goalkeeper Villanueva.

Even so, in the 67th minute a corner kick by the Zamoranos carried a ball from Astray to the post, with Ryan already beaten. When the Duero team began to be more combative, from what could have been the draw, it turned to an attack by the Royal Society in which Oyazabal put a ball to Turrientes and that he beat Villanueva.

In the twenty minutes that remained of the meeting, the Basques already asserted their superiority and, calmer, braided good plays that, due to the lack of final judgment, or due to the intervention of the goalkeeper, did not translate into a greater advantage until discount time Oyarzabal, a pass from Portu, scored the final 0-3.