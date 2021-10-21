10/20/2021

On at 23:43 CEST

X. Serrano

The pragmatic ‘formula Allegri‘has taken hold fast in Turin. In a dense game with few emotions, the ‘Vecchia Signora‘was imposed on Zenith in St. Petersburg with a lone goal from Leave Kulusevski in the final moments (0-1). It is the fourth consecutive meeting that the ‘bianconeri’ have won by a bit to nothing. The pattern is indisputable and so is the result. With full points, the Turin team will certify the pass to the eighth of the Champions if on November 2 the Russian team wins on Italian soil.

ZEN

JUV

Zenith

Kritsyuk; Karavaev (Sutormin, 62 ‘), Chistyakov (Krugovoy, 88’), Lovren, Rakitsky; Wendel, Barrios, Santos; Malcom (Kuzyayev, 69 ‘), Dzyuba (Azmoun, 62’) and Claudinho (Erokhin, 88 ‘).

Juventus

Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (Square, 58 ‘); McKennie, Locatelli (Arthur, 58 ‘), Bentancur (Ramsey, 84’), Bernardeschi (Kulusevski, 58 ‘); Chiesa and Morata (Kean, 76 ‘).

Referee

Sandro Schärer (Switzerland). TA: Barrios (30 ‘), Karavaev (46’) / Arthur (60 ‘) and Ramsey (90 + 4’).

Incidents

Match played at the Gazprom Arena corresponding to matchday 3 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

It was soon sensed that the game would not go down in history, a presentiment ratified during a very intense physical first half but with little lucidity in the game and even fewer occasions. The Zenith he tried to surprise at the start with intense high pressure, forcing a mistake that allowed them to open the can. They narrowly missed it. After a slip of Bernardeschi, Malcom teamed up fast with Claudinho. Szczesny, in an unorthodox stop, he rejected the Brazilian’s dry shot.

The Russian arreon did not last long. The Juventus became strong in the medullary, with great waste of Bentancur and Locatelli. But seated in rival field, in front of a double wall of four players, to the ‘Vecchia Signora’ the lights went out. Without an assault plan, the danger ‘well-wisher’ was reduced to the inspiration of Chiesa. The tireless forward, less successful than on other occasions, tried his luck with two long shots. The second, lacking camber, came out close to the post.

He had no choice to Allegri to move token after the break. In one stroke he introduced Square, Kulusevski and Arthur by Alex Sandro, Bernardeschi and Locatelli. After playing the first 15 minutes of the course this weekend, the former Barcelona player enjoyed more than half an hour on the pitch. Although he was somewhat lacking in rhythm, as in the action that cost him the yellow just off the pitch, he provided security in the pass.

Although it was not too complicated before a rival locked up to see them come. Despite the lack of clairvoyance, the Juve that ended up generating scoring chances. The clearest, two additions of McKennie from second line. The American ran into Kritsyuk after a masterfully filtered pass by Dwelling and, minutes later, a center of By Sciglio.

The side, changed from right to left after the entry of Square, was the most insistent of the ‘bianconero’ attack. And in one of his repeated centers came the Italian winning goal. Kulusevski He came forward at the first post to poison a ball that hit the post before entering the goal. Nor then did the Zenith, unable to disturb a Juventus that will seal the mathematical classification for the round of 16 of the Champions if on November 2 he beats the Russian team in Turin.