11/17/2021 at 03:13 CET

Argentina is already in Qatar 2022. It qualified depending on third parties: it added a point in the superclassic with Brazil (0-0) and, when it was already in the locker room, it benefited from the unquestionable victory of Ecuador against Chile (0-2). Mission accomplished, then, for the team of Leo Messi, that he maintained his two years of invincibility and managed to seal his pass to the World Cup with four days to go.

ARG

BRA

Argentina

Draw Martínez, Molina, Cuti Romero (Pezzella, 52 ‘), Nico Otamendi, Acuña, De Paul, Paredes (Lisandro Martínez, 45’), Lo Celso (Domínguez, 85 ‘), Di María (Julián Álvarez, 74’) Leo Messi and Lautaro Martínez (Joaquín Correa, 45 ‘).

Brazil

Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá (Gerson, 78 ‘), Raphinha (Antony, 69’), Vinicius Jr. and Matheus Cunha (Gabriel Jesus, 85 ‘)

Referee

Andrés Cunha (Uruguay). TA Paredes (45 ‘), Cuti Romero (49’), Pezzella (58 ‘), Acuña (75’) / Lucas Paquetá (45 ‘), Fabinho (72’), Antony (75 ‘).

Incidents

Bicentennial Stadium, in San Juan (Argentina). 19,000 viewers. Before starting the match, the Argentine team showed a banner in support of Blaugrana Kun Agüero.

Brazil, for its part, embraced collective work to add a merit tie with which he confirms his undefeated leadership in the South American qualifiers. He could not take revenge on the Maracanazo of the Copa América, but he accepted that he had been able to stop his great rival in his own fiefdom.

Neymar It is the beginning and the end of the Seleçao. Without the PSG star, absent due to a discomfort in the abductors, the Brazilians lost their reference point and it took them a lot to enter the game in the Bicentennial mousetrap. Only Lucas Paquetá provided some light, attempting direct connections with a Vinicius Jr., at the start, with a poorly calibrated foot.

Argentina had the ball, but sinned in the precipitation, which prevented activating Leo Messi, who regained ownership after his physical discomfort.

The classic was played on the error of others, which led to a sequence of inaccuracies and a choppy rhythm. Without hierarchies, the middle class prevailed in the core that plays with the overalls on: on the one hand From Paul and Walls and the other Fred and Fabinho, substitute for Casemiro goes down due to accumulation of cards.

The match could have been blown up in a double referee error: a hands of Matheus Cunha in front of your own area – what with Leo It’s half a goal – and a nudge from Otamendi in the mouth of Raphinha ignored by the VAR when it was a book red.

It was not a beautiful first half. Good football was scarce and ended up being replaced by a melee, which only generated friction and fueled the underground game. When someone decided to play, some genius was seen, like that of Cunha, who, imitating Pelé, tried a shot from 56 meters away or that of a tunnel from Di Maria on Vinicius Jr.

ARGENTINA WITHOUT BRIGHTNESS

And after so many stumbles, football came in a second half much more in line with a classic of this size. The ball rolled more and Brazil had it in a shot of Fred from outside the area that kissed the crossbar. The Seleçao got loose and even Vinicius Jr. he dared with a lambreta on Molina.

Argentina continued to sin the same: its manifest inability to bring Leo into play, which is its great defining element. La Albiceleste was very good in containment, but when they needed to go for victory, they lacked interior play, creativity and the ability to connect with their forwards.

Scaloni’s men left the pitch one step away from Qatar. The mathematical classification came fifty minutes later when the Ecuadorian victory against Chile (0-2) was confirmed. Argentina follows in the footsteps of Brazil and is the second South American team with a stamped passport for which everything indicates that it will be the last World Cup. Leo Messi.