11/28/2021 at 09:48 CET

The FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernández begins to carbure. After defeating RCD Espanyol in the Catalan coach’s premiere, the Catalans managed to the second consecutive victory in LaLiga and the first away from home: the goals of Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho they defeated a combative Villarreal.

1 – The @FCBarcelona_es has achieved its first victory as a visitor in @LaLiga this season (6P 1V 3E 2D) and it is also the first time that it has added two consecutive victories in the competition in the 21/22. Effect. pic.twitter.com/rNdYeebexU – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 27, 2021

The Catalans, who did not do their homework against Benfica in the Champions League despite showing a great image, they beat Unai Emery’s team in the final leg of the match and achieved three vital points for the team and for the project: the players released the winning box away from home.

Barcelona had so far signed three draws and two losses in their first five away games in the 2021/22 season: Athletic Club (1-1), Cádiz (0-0), Atlético (2-0), Rayo Vallecano (1-0), Celta de Vigo (3-3). Despite having six wins in the locker, the Catalans achieved the second in a row for the first time this season.

Next pass: Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis

The two victories in LaLiga against Espanyol and Villarreal have launched the team, which is already reaching the European positions with 23 points, one less than Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, the team he will face the next day at the Camp Nou. The Andalusians have had a good start to the season and in Europe they have been strong.

In the absence of the head teams’ matches, Barcelona slept in seventh position and is only seven points behind the head, currently in possession of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, who is playing it against Sevilla on the 15th day of LaLiga.