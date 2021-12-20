12/19/2021

On at 17:08 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Wolverhampton and Chelsea drew goalless in a game with few chances. The locals were better in the first half and those of Tuchel were superior in the second. The ‘blues’ came to the game with seven casualties, some due to coronavirus, and suggested to the FA the postponement of the meeting, but the federation refused and the match ended up being disputed. Ziyech Y Chalobah were injured in the course of the match and joined the casualty list of those of Tuchel.

WOL

CHE

Wolverhampton

Sá; Kilman, Coady, Saïss; Hoever, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Marçal; R. Jiménez (Trincao, 89 ‘), Podence (A. Traoré, 79’).

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, T. Silva, Rüdiger; R. James, Kanté, Chalobah (Saúl, 46 ‘), M. Alonso; Mount, Ziyech (Kovacic, 65 ‘), Pulisic.

Referee

David Coote. TA: Chalobah (30 ‘), Rüdiger (33’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 18 of the Premier League, played at the Molineux Stadium.

The ‘wolves’ put Chelsea on the ropes in the opening section of the game. After several dangerous approaches, Daniel podence He advanced to the locals, but the goal was annulled for offside. Those of Tuchel They reacted and improved after the disallowed goal, but failed to shoot on goal throughout the first period. The game went to halftime scoreless.

In the break, Chelsea showed a better version and the game was balanced, with a Wolverhampton that could not dispute the possession of the ball. Despite its superiority, the set of Tuchel he failed to create clear chances and the minutes went by without goals on the scoreboard. The clearest opportunity in the second half came in 78 ‘, when Pulisic received the ball in the area and shot on goal, forcing Jose Sá to make a great stop to avoid both.

Finally, the match ended in a draw and Chelsea chained its second day drawing, standing with 38 points, six from Manchester City and 2 from Liverpool, which has one game less.