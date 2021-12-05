12/05/2021 at 21:06 CET

Roger Payró

Levante will complete eight months without winning in the League. Summer through, the data is terrifying. Alessio Lisci, the third coach who directs the ‘granota’ this course has not hit the key either. In his league debut, the acting coach consumed a goalless draw against Osasuna that did not make merits for anything else.

LEV

OSA

I raised

Cardenas; They are, Mustafi, Vezo, Clerc (Franquesa, 88 ‘); Pepelu (Bardhi, 67 ‘), Radoja (Malsa, 59’), Campaign; De Frutos (Cantero, 88 ‘), Roger (Soldado, 67’) and Morales.

Osasuna

Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez (Cote, 90 ‘); Moncayola (Oier, 90 ‘), Torró, Brasanac (Javi Martínez, 73’); Budimir (Rubén García, 62 ‘) and Chimy Ávila (Barja, 62’).

Referee

Pizarro Gómez (Madrid). TA: Radoja (34 ‘), De Frutos (45’) / Nacho Vidal (54 ‘), Brasanac (69’) and Torró (93 ‘).

Lisci debuted in office in the Cup, with a defeat (0-8) against the modest Hurricane Melilla. The victory charged the Valencians with motivation but the match They would only have won it on points, worth the simile with boxing. On the green the local team tried more, which did not generate danger until just before the break.

Roger forced a corner kick and in the same De Frutos, with a great individual action, left his rivals behind and shot with the toe at the post. The talented attacker had another shot in his boots at the restart that was lost not far from the vicinity of Sergio Herrera.

A head of Mustafi was unremarkable, answered with a shot of Javi martinez from afar. Osasuna, who is not going through his best moment, ended up signing a point that was also considered good by Levante. Morales pulled wit with a ‘dry folha’ in the 90 ‘ that narrowly escaped him.

As the mantra says, if you can’t win at least don’t lose. We will see until when it can be worth to the Barcelona team, sunk in the table well with eight points and six of the salvation that Alavés marks, with one game less.