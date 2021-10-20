10/20/2021

On at 23:23 CEST

Roger Payró

Sevilla remains undefeated in the Champions League. He also continues without winning. The good part about splitting the points is that you both lose one and the other. Sevilla sees Salzburg move away at the top of the table but maintains its second place. Goalless draw at Pierre-Mauroy, where the Hispanics they tamed the ‘bulldogs’ but without finishing punishing them. The next two games are at home against Lille and Wolfsburg. At least one must win to avoid trouble.

Lil

SEV

Lille

Grbic; Çelik, Djaló, Fonte, Mandava; Renato Sanches (Ikoné, 71 ‘), Onana (Xeka, 71’), André, Bamba; Jonathan David (Weah, 82 ‘) and Yilmaz.

Seville

Bond; Navas, Diego Carlos, Rekik (Jordán, 57 ‘), Acuña (Augustinsson, 64’); Oliver (Papu Gómez, 65 ‘), Fernando, Delaney; Suso (Rakitic, 74 ‘), Rafa Mir and Ocampos (Lamela, 74’).

Referee

Michael Oliver (England). TA: Çelik (59 ‘), Ikoné (77’), André (88 ‘), Yilmaz (92’) / Lamela (87 ‘).

Incidents

Stade Pierre Mauroy. About 48,000 viewers.

There were three start-up surprises in Lopetegui’s eleven. Two for pleasure and one forced. Óliver and Delaney accompanied Fernando in the wide zone while Rekik was Diego Carlos’s dance partner in the axis of the rear. Koundé traveled but finally did not enter the call. Sevilla did not have a hard time without him, who added more members of the defense in the infirmary. Rekik had to be replaced and Acuna he left with discomfort.

List of fallen apart, the Seville team maintained the same line throughout the course. Behind everything is good news and clouds appear above. He gave a feeling of control throughout the game but without being able to sink his teeth. En-Nesyri would have done well today, in the final stretch of his recovery.

There was a lot of fighting but few interruptions. And even fewer occasions. In the first act long shots from Suso and Yilmaz opened the account for each team in that record. To say something. The clearest only came in two turnovers. Grbic’s fixed it Diallo under sticks when shooting Rafa mir sneaked in and that of Acuna what did he catch Renato sanches Bono aborted her, very firm.

Sevilla needs the best Ocampos, which since the injury has not yet shown its optimal version. In one of the first ones he faced, he forced Grbic to fly. She had two more that did not finish materializing and she even tried it as a Chilean. In own area the work was still excellent. Diego Carlos, like a good quarterback, did not even let Yilmaz breathe.

Little gunpowder in the first half and even less in the second. Lopetegui burned the changes – some forced and others not – before reaching the last quarter of an hour, although without shaking the team enough. Good image of Sevilla, which is not little, but it was not enough to get the three points. Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will dictate sentence.