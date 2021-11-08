11/07/2021 at 22:04 CET

Real Madrid was exhibited this Sunday in the ninth day of the Endesa League against a Surne Bilbao Basket much lower than the one it destroyed, in a match without history, based on triples, good game and a great choral work in which they especially stood out Guerschon Yabusele, Vincent Poirier and Adam Hanga, authors of 18, 16 and 19 points, respectively, and who were especially successful from the perimeter (95-61).

RMA

SBB

Real Madrid

(30 + 24 + 23 + 18): Heurtel (7), Hanga (19), Taylor (10), Yabusele (18) and Tavares (2) -the starting five-, Causeur (6), Abalde (6), Vukcevic (7), Poirier (16), Nuñez (1) and Llull (3).

Surne Bilbao Basket

(15 + 14 + 20 + 12): Goudelock (14), Rousselle (7), Withey (6), Masiulis (4) and Delgado (10) -starting team-, Luz (-), Mustache (10), Hakanson (4) and Miniotas (6).

Referees

Óscar Perea, Rubén Sánchez Mohedas and Roberto Lucas. Without eliminated.

The visitors struck first with a 0-6 start that turned out to be a mirage, since it was quickly neutralized thanks to the success of the Hungarian guard and the French power forward, who with five points each gave the first advantages to a Real Madrid that he reached the middle of the first act with 15-9 in favor thanks to his good shooting percentages, which contrasted with the continuous errors of his opponent, especially denied from the 6.75 line.

The second consecutive triple of Jeffery taylor raised the local advantage to eleven and forced Álex Mumbrú to stop the game to stop Madrid’s escape and order his team, in which only Andrew Goudelock and Jeff withey They saw hoop, but the technician did not achieve his goal because the white machinery continued to work at a good level with Ytobus and Hanga stoned and doing a lot of damage from all positions.

With ten points each, a first quarter of clear local dominance was closed (30-15, min 10). Real Madrid continued to have fun in the resumption and scoring with ease, quite the opposite of a Surne Bilbao who could not find solutions to his jam in attack and was powerless to stop the onslaught of Pablo Laso’s men, who was able to rotate his bench to count in that phase of the clash with advantages that were around twenty points.

Seeing 22 down at 15 minutes, Mumbru He called his people back to chapter. His equipment was not working, he was scoring with a dropper and the whites were passing him without excessive effort, with Poirier as the most prominent man at the time. The gap continued to grow to 29 points after a triple by Thomas Heurtel (52-23, min 18) and the break was reached with the triumph on track for a much superior Real Madrid in the first half that destroyed from the perimeter (8/15 ) to an opponent who was only able to convert a triple of thirteen attempts in that period (54-29, min 20).

In the absence of emotion, the fans had fun in the second half with some individual actions or with the duel under the ring of two colossi such as Ángel Delgado and Yabusele. Hanga contributed another pair of triples and a great block to Valentin Bigote that the Frenchman returned him on the next play.

Yabusele, raised for the first time the white advantage to 30 in the equator of the third quarter (65-35) and the exhibition was rounded off by a lethal Hanga who went to the bench with an applause after scoring his fifth triple and adding 19 points in as many minutes (77 -42, min 28).

Real Madrid, who came to win by 35 points, went to the last ten minutes with the job done and 77-49 in favor. Laso continued giving minutes to the young Juan Nuñez and Tristan Vukcevic and he seated his men more loaded with minutes, although his team did not lower the piston and continued to perform at a good level, with Poirier again dominating under the rings. With their eighth league win, the Whites returned to their reality a Surne Bilbao Basket that had just won two of its last three games and took a serious correction at the WiZink Center.